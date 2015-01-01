पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्घाटन:स्मार्ट गांव बोदीवाला पीथा में विधायक व डीसी ने विकास कार्यों का किया उद्घाटन

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
फाजिल्का विधान सभा के स्मार्ट गांव बोदी वाला पीथा में विकास कार्यों का उद्घाटन हलका विधायक दविन्दर सिंह घुबाया और डीसी अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू ने किया। इस मौके पर पंजाब सरकार की पॉलिसी के अनुसार बेघर लोगों को 5-5 मरले के प्लाट देने संबंधी सर्टिफिकेट भी बांटे गए।

इस मौके पर विधायक दविन्दर सिंह घुबाया ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार गांवों के विकास को प्राथमिकता दे रही है और इस लिए स्मार्ट विलेज स्कीम के दूसरे पड़ाव की शुरुआत की जा चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि बोदीवाला पीथा की पंचायत ने सरकार की स्कीमों को प्रभावी तरीके से लागू करके गांव के विकास को नई दिशा दी है जिसके लिए पंचायत और गांववासी बधाई के पात्र हैं।

डीसी अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू ने बताया कि इस गांव को स्मार्ट विलेज स्कीम के पहले फेज में 16.73 लाख की अनुदान दी गई थी और अब इसी स्कीम के दूसरे फेज में 44.99 लाख की अनुदान मंजूर की गई है जिसके साथ गांव के बकाया पड़े विकास कामों को भी पूरा किया जाएगा। इस मौके संदीप जाखड़ ने मनरेगा स्कीम का जिक्र करते कहा कि यह योजना गांवों के विकास में बहुत सहायक हो रही है। गांव के सरपंच संजय नयन ने गांव में आए सभी मेहमानों का धन्यवाद किया। इस मौके पर प्रेम कुलरिया समेत इलाकों के पंच सरपंच भी उपस्थित थे।

इनका किया उद्घाटन

इस मौके गांव में नए बने पार्क, दो खेल ग्राउंडों, स्ट्रीट लाइट का उद्घाटन किया गया। जिक्रयोग्य है बोदीवाला पीथा में सीवरेज सिस्टम डाला गया है जो भी आज लोकार्पित किया गया। पंचायत की तरफ से बच्चों को खेल के साथ जोड़ने के लिए प्रशिक्षक भी रखा गया है।

गांव की 23 गलियां पक्की की गई हैं। गांव में 28 मकानों में से 23 का निर्माण पूरा हो गया है और 5 निर्माण अधीन हैं जबकि 100 मकान अन्य बनाए जाने प्रस्तावित हैं। इसी तरह मनरेगा भवन भी गांव के विकास की गाथा कहता है। इस साल मनरेगा के अंतर्गत 1 करोड़ 8 लाख रुपए खर्च करने की योजना पंचायत ने बनाई है।

