विकास कार्य:47 लाख की लागत से चल रहे विकास प्रोजेक्टों का विधायक ने लिया जायजा

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
विकास कार्यों का जायजा लेते हुए विधायक घुबाया।

फाजिल्का के विधायक दविंदर सिंह घुबाया ने फाजिल्का बस्ती हजूर सिंह, डेड रोड पर सीवरेज पानी के निकासी के लिए सीवरेज की पाइपें डालने के चल रहे कामों का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि डेड रोड की सड़क को पक्का करने के लिए 40 लाख और पानी के निकासी के लिए 7 लाख रुपए की लागत के साथ प्रोजेक्ट के काम चालू किए गए हैं।

यह रोड शहर के 4 मोहल्लों को जोड़ता है। इस मौके उन्होंने नगर कौंसिल के अधिकारियों को हिदायत की कि शहर के विकास कार्य उच्च गुणवता के होने और सभी चल रहे विकास प्रोजेक्टों को तरजीही आधार पर मुकम्मल करके शहर निवासियों को समर्पित किये जाएं।

उन्होंने इस मौके इलाका निवासियों की मुश्किलें भी सुनी और कहा कि राज्य सरकार सहर के विकास के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेगी। एम.एल.ए फाजिल्का दविंदर सिंह घुबाया ने कहा कि शहर के विकास में कोई भी कमी नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी। हर मोहल्ले में पक्की गलियों, पानी के निकास के लिए नालियां, पीने वाले पानी का प्रबंध, रोशनी के लिए लाइटों का प्रबंध, आदि का काम जोरों से चल रहा है।विधायक घुबाया ने कहा कि सभी शहर निवासी भी अपने शहर को साफ रखने में सहयोग दे।

इस मौके नगर कौंसिल के कार्यकारी अधिकारी रजनीश कुमार, सुरिंद्र कुमार कालड़ा ब्लाक प्रधान, परमजीत सिंह पम्मी, रितेश गगनेजा एक्स जिला प्रधान बार एसोसिएशन फाजिल्का, रौमी सिंह, राहुल कुक्कड़, मास्टर छिंदर सिंह लाधूका, नीला मदान,राज सिंह नत्थू चिश्ती, मोहल लाल और अन्य नेता भी उपस्थित थे।

