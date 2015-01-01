पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनरेगा कर्मचारी यूनियन:मनरेगा कर्मचारी यूनियन ने मांगों को लेकर फाजिल्का के बाजारों में निकाला रोष मार्च

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • मांगें न मानी गई तो कल किया जाएगा अबोहर के बाजारों में प्रदर्शन : मनरेगा कर्मी

मनरेगा कर्मचारी यूनियन फाजिल्का की तरफ से पिछले लगभग 25 दिनों से 02-01-2015 के नोटिफिकेशन मुताबिक अपने वेतन में दो सालों से रोका वार्षिक 10 प्रतिशत विस्तार, मृतक कर्मचारी छिंदरपाल की धर्म पत्नी को तरस के आधार पर मनरेगा में ही योग्यता अनुसार नौकरी देने की मांग को लेकर संघर्ष लड़ा जा रहा है। पिछले दिनों के दौरान जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से कई बार मुलाजिमों को बैठक में बुलाकर अड़ियल रवैया अपनाते हुए केवल बहाने ही दिए गए।

इस संबंधी प्रांतीय महासचिव अमृतपाल सिंह और जिला प्रधान सनी कुमार ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन मामले का हल निकालने की बजाय मुलाजिमों के साथ दुश्मनी निकाल रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह जिला कांग्रेस के लगभग सभी नुमाइंदों के ध्यान में मांगों को ला चुके हैं परन्तु अभी तक कोई भी हल नहीं किया गया। उनकी तरफ से कहा गया कि मनरेगा कर्मी धरना उठा ले, वह उनकी मांगें पूरी करवा देंगे। नेताओं ने कहा कि वह जिला प्रशासन के इस रवैये के बारे में सूबा कमेटी को जानकारी दे चुके हैं। प्रांत कमेटी ने एलान किया है उसकी नजर अकेली अकेली गतिविधि पर है। यदि जिला प्रशासन या सरकार ने कोई भी अन्याय किया तो फाजिल्का में ही पक्का मोर्चा लगाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि आज पहले से निश्चित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार फाजिल्का के बाजारों में गांवों की मजदूर जत्थेबंदियों व पंचायतों को साथ लेकर रोष मार्च किया जा रहा है।

हल न होने पर जिले के कांग्रेसी विधायकों के घर घेरे जाएंगे
शुक्रवार 13 नवंबर को अबोहर शहर में रोष मार्च किया जाएगा। यदि फिर भी कोई हल न किया गया तो आने वाले दिनों में किसान मजदूर जत्थेबंदियों, ठेका मुलाजिमों व मनरेगा कर्मचारी यूनियन पंजाब द्वारा फाजिल्का के कांग्रेसी विधायकों के घरों का घेराव किया जाएगा। इस मौके पर ब्लॉक प्रधान बलदेव सिंह, गुरतेज सिंह अरनीवाला, संदीप सिंह एपीओ, संजीव कुमार अबोहर, एपीओ संदीप सिंह, मनीष कुमार, गौरव पटेला, मनिन्द्र सिंह, आशीष लूना, सीए राजेश कुमार, प्रियंका, जसवीर सिंह, सुरिंद्र सिंह, सुवर्षा रानी, शक्ति, अखिल मोंगा, मंगत सिंह, संदीप, कुलविन्द्र सिंह, राजिंद्र, जगसीर सिंह, खुशहाल सिंह व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

