आरोप:मनरेगा मजदूरों को दिहाड़ी न मिलने पर दिया धरना

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • सरपंच की शह पर बीडीपीओ दफ्तर ने जानबूझ कर लगाई गैरहाजिरी, बाद में नहीं दी मजदूरी

ब्लॉक खुईयांसरवर के गांव बकैनवाला में मनरेगा मजदूरों द्वारा काम करने के बावजूद बीडीपीओ दफ्तर खुइयांसरवर द्वारा जानबूझ कर गैरहाजिरी लाने और मजदूरों को बनती मजदूरी न देने के विरुद्ध साेमवार काे भारतीय किसान यूनियन (एकता सिद्धूपुर) द्वारा बीडीपीओ खुइयांसरवर विरुद्ध जिले के डीसी दफ्तर समक्ष धरना दिया गया। इस मौके पर गांव के पंच सुखदेव सिंह ने बताया कि गांव द्वारा मनरेगा मजदूरों से भेदभाव किया जाता है और मनरेगा के अंतर्गत काम नहीं दिया जाता जिस कारण गांव के 31 मनरेगा मजदूरों ने बीडीपीओ दफ्तर से काम की मांग की थी और उन्होंने मजदूरों द्वारा मास्टररोल के अंतर्गत काम किया गया और वह हर रोज किए कार्यों की वीडियो बीडीपीओ खुइयांसरवर को भी भेजते रहे। मनरेगा मजदूरों गुरमीत सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह, प्यारा सिंह, मनरेगा बताया कि गांव के सरपंच की शह पर बीडीपीओ दफ्तर द्वारा जानबूझ कर गैरहाजिरी लगा कर उनको उनकी मेहनत नहीं दी गई। इस मौके भाकियू एकता सिद्धूपुर के जिला प्रगट सिंह चक्कपक्खी, ओम प्रकाश ब्लाक प्रधान फाजिल्का, सुखबीर सिंह ब्लाक प्रधान खुइयां सरवर ने बताया कि मनरेगा मजदूरों द्वारा काम करने के बावजूद उन को बनती मजदूरी न देने करके भाकियू एकता सिद्धूपुर द्वारा मनरेगा मजदूरों के हक में पहले जिले के डिप्टी कमिश्नर को भी लिखित शिकायत दी थी और मसला हल न होने पर धरना देने का ऐलान किया गया था।

जिला प्रधान प्रगट सिंह ने कहा कि जिले के एडीसी (विकास) द्वारा यह मसला हल करने का भरोसा दिया था और गांव बकैनवाला के सरपंच, ग्राम सेवक, जी ओ जी को बुला कर मनरेगा मजदूरों को बनती दिहाड़ी देने के आदेश दिए थे, परन्तु मजदूरों को दो महीने से अधिक समय बीतने उपरांत भी इस मसले का हल नहीं किया गया और 3 बजे तक धरने में प्रशासन का कोई भी नुमाइंदा सार लेने के लिए नहीं पहुंचा था। जिला प्रधान प्रकट सिंह ने कहा कि मनरेगा मजदूरों का मसला हल न होने तक किसान जत्थेबंदियां मनरेगा मजदूरों के हकों के लिए अनिश्चतकालीन समय के लिए धरना प्रदर्शन देने के लिए मजबूर होंगे। इस मौके भाकियू एकता के किसान नेता उदय सिंह घुड़ियाना, प्रेम चंद, भूपिंद्र सिंह, सुखमिंद्र सिंह, हरभजन सिंह, लखविन्दर सिंह, गुरभेज सिंह,मानक सिंह, बखतौर सिंह, रमन कुमार, अमनदीप कुमार, नवनीत कम्बोज व अन्य किसान और मनरेगा मजदूर मौजूद थे।

