फ्रॉड:फर्जी अकाउंट बनाकर परिचितों से मांगे जा रहे रुपए

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सोशल मीडिया पर डॉक्टर का फर्जी अकाउंट बनाकर ठगने के प्रयास में जुटा गिरोह

फाजिल्का में फर्जी फेसबुक आईडी बनाकर दोस्तों से पैसे मांगने वाला गैंग सक्रिय है। गैंग के सदस्य फेसबुक यूजर्स की फोटो चोरी कर उसी नाम से दूसरी आईडी बना लेते है। यूजर्स के दोस्तों को फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट भेजकर उनसे दोस्ती करते हैं। उसके बाद उनसे मजबूरी का बहाना बनाकर पैसे मांगते हैं।

ऐसा ही एक मामला फाजिल्का के सिविल अस्पताल में कार्यरत सर्जन डाॅ. अर्पित गुप्ता के साथ हुआ, जहां उनका फर्जी फेसबुक अकाउंट बनाकर जालसाज ने उनके परिचितों को फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट भेजी और मैसेंजर पर रुपए की मांग की।

डॉक्टर ने फर्जीवाड़े का पता चलते ही दोस्तों को किया सतर्क​​​​​​​
डाॅ. अर्पित ने बताया कि साइबर ठगों ने उनकी फोटो लगाकर फर्जी फेसबुक आईडी बना ली। ठगों ने उनके दोस्तों को फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट भेजकर पहले उनसे दोस्ती की, उसके बाद आरोपियों ने उसके परिचित डाक्टरों को फोन करके कहना शुरू कर दिया कि उसका एक्सीडेंट हो गया है, इसलिए उसे 30 हजार रुपए की जरूरत है। इसके अलावा उनको फाजिल्का के डाॅ. भागेश्वर स्वामी ने भी बताया कि उनसे भी 20 हजार रुपए की मांग की गई है। इसके अलावा उनके अन्य परिचितों ने भी बताया कि उनसे 15 से 20 हजार रुपए की मांग की गई है, जिसके बाद डॉक्टर को फर्जीवाड़े का पता चला।

इसके बाद उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी आईडी बनाकर पैसे मांगने के मामले का पता चला। उन्होंने तुरंत ही अपनी आईडी से एक पोस्ट के जरिए दोस्तों को आग्रह किया कि उनकी फर्जी आईडी बनी गई है, जिसे इग्नोर किया जाए। इसके अलावा किसी अन्य फेसबुक अकाउंट से आने वाले फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट को स्वीकृत न करें और न ही किसी को पैसे दें। डाॅ. अर्पित ने बताया कि इस संबंधी उनके द्वारा आज साईबर सैल को लिखित शिकायत दे दी गई है।

एसएचओ बोले- बिना किसी जांच के कोई भी ट्रांजेक्शन न करें
थाना सिटी के एसएचओ बलदेव सिंह ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन किसी भी प्रकार की ठगी से बचने के लिए सतर्क रहना जरूरी है। किसी भी संदिग्ध लिंक या संदिग्ध व्यक्ति की फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट एक्सेप्ट न करें। सोशल मीडिया में यदि कोई रुपए की मांग करता है तो फिजिकली उसे जरूर वेरिफाई करें। बिना किसी जांच पड़ताल के कोई भी ट्रांजेक्शन न करें।

