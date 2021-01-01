पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:नेकी के हाथ, सब के साथ व नेकी की दीवार प्रकल्प फिर से शुरू, कोरोना के कारण थी बंद

फाजिल्का3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फाजिल्का की अग्रणी संस्था सेवा भारती फाजिल्का द्वारा प्रकल्प नेकी के हाथ, सब के साथ व नेकी की दीवार प्रकल्प डॉ. गोविंद राम शर्मा लाइब्रेरी फाजिल्का के बाहर फिर से शुरू किया गया है। यह प्रकल्प कोरोना महामारी, सरकार व प्रशासन के दिशा-निर्देशों के कारण व अनुरूप बहुत दिनों से बंद था।

जानकारी देते संस्था के प्रेस सचिव सोनू वर्मा, प्रकल्प प्रभारी मनोज कुमार व स्थानीय इकाई अध्यक्ष अशोक कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि सेवा भारती फाजिल्का का प्रकल्प नेकी के हाथ, सब के साथ व नेकी की दीवार प्रोजेक्ट कोरोना महामारी के कारण बंद करना पड़ा था जिसकी फिर शुरुआत कर दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस प्रकल्प की शुरुआत सेवा भारती फाजिल्का बाल संस्कार केंद्र डॉक्टर गोबिंद राम लाइब्रेरी के बाहर की गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि सेवा भारती द्वारा समय-समय पर अन्य प्रकल्प भी चलाए जा रहे हैं। सेवा भारती फाजिल्का नगर के दानी सज्जनों से प्रार्थना करती है कि आपके पास, आपके घर में, आपके परिवार में, आपके मित्र साथी व अन्य के पास कोई ऐसी जरूरत की वस्तु जैसे पहनने वाले कपड़े, जुते-चपल आदि साफ-सुथरे, अच्छी स्थिति/हालात में पहनने योग्य हो या कोई दानी सज्जन नए देना चाहता है तो आप सेवा भारती फाजिल्का के प्रकल्प प्रभारी मनोज कुमार, राजेश कुमार कसरीजा, जगदीश चंद्र कटारिया व अन्य सदस्यों से संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser