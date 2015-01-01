पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का दूसरा चरण:सरकारी कार्यालयों, चौराहों और बाजारों में नहीं हो रहा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन, न ही पहन रहे मास्क

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीसी दफ्तर फाजिल्का में बिना मास्क के मौजूद पुलिस कर्मचारी।
  • जिले में अब तक 61 की मौत, 3523 संक्रमित, लोग अभी भी बेपरवाह

देश में कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा निरंतर बढ़ रहा है। इसका बड़ा कारण पिछले डेढ़ महीने से आम लोगों की ओर से बाजारों, सार्वजनिक स्थलों, शहरों तथा देहाती एरिया में मास्क न पहनना और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन न करना है।

आप को बता दे कि जिला फाजिल्का में अब तक 61 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। 3523 संक्रमित और 207 केस अभी एक्टिव चल रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जारी किए जाते निर्देशों को लागू करवाने वाले जिला प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अपने दफ्तरों में ही इन नियमों का पालन नहीं हो रहा। फाजिल्का में लोग कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर आश्वस्त हैं।

अधिकतर लोग मास्क नहीं लगाते और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन भी नहीं करते हैं हालांकि, मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं तथा लोगों ने बड़े पैमाने पर मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियम का पालन करना छोड़ दिया है। लोग महीनों तक इसका पालन करते आ रहे थे उनका ऐसा मानना है कि वायरस गंभीर खतरा नहीं है। लेकिन कई लोगों को लगता है कि सच्चाई यह है कि वायरस नेे उनके घर पर हमला नहीं किया है, वे ऐसे किसी शख्स को नहीं जानते हैं जिसकी मौत संक्रमण के कारण हुई हो।

केंद्र सरकार ने सार्वजनिक जगहों पर मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया है लेकिन इसका पालन कराना सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है।

जिनको मास्क का चालान काटने की ड्यूटी दी, वे खुद ही बिना मास्क के

इसी तरह पटवारखाने में जाकर देखा तो वहां मौजूद कर्मचारी व लोग बिना मास्क के ही बैठे हुए थे। इसके अलावा फर्द केन्द्र में काम करवाने के लिए आते-जाते सैकड़ों लोग बिना मास्क के ही नजर आए। सरकारी दफ्तरों में काम करने वाले सरकारी मुलाजिम जिन्हें पंजाब सरकार ने मास्क का चालान काटने की ड्यूटी दी है, वह खुद ही ऑफिस में बिना मास्क के दिखे।

जबकि इनमें से कई मुलाजिम पब्लिक डीलिंग से संबंधित हैं। बता दें कि गत दिनों मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने बढ़ते कोरोना केसों को लेकर क्लर्कों तक को भी मास्क न पहनने वालों के चालान काटने की पावर दे दी थी। इसी तरह अन्य दफ्तरों में भी जहां 1 या 2 मुलाजिम तैनात हैं, वहां भी अधिकतर कोई मास्क का प्रयोग करता नजर नहीं आया।

सिविल अस्पताल में लोग कोरोना से बेखौफ

सोमवार को भास्कर टीम ने जब सिविल अस्पताल फाजिल्का का दौरा किया गया तो वहां पर डॉक्टरों के कमरों के आगे सोशल डिस्टेंस बिल्कुल नहीं था। डॉक्टर के कमरे में जाने के लिए मरीज एक-दूसरे से सटकर खड़े थे। इसके अतिरिक्त अपनी ओपीडी स्लिप कटवाने व दवाई लेने वाले मरीजों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं दिखी जो एक-दूसरे के बिलकुल करीब इस प्रकार खड़े थे जैसे उनको कोरोना का बिलकुल भी भय न हो।

बाजारों में भी बेपरवाह लोग

जब भास्कर टीम द्वारा शहर के मुख्य बाजारों का दौरा किया गया तो वहां पर भी लोग कोरोना के नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाते नजर आए। जिनमें विशेष तौर पर शहर के मेहरियां बाजार, चौक घंटाघर, गोशाला रोड, फाजिल्का-अबोहर रोड और नगर की कोऑपरेटिव बैंक स्ट्रीट में सब्जी व अन्य सामान खरीद करने वाले लोग कोरोना नियमों को ठेंगा दिखाते नजर आए। इसके अतिरिक्त जिला प्रबंधकीय में तैनात पुलिस कर्मचारी भी बिना मास्क के नजर आए।

