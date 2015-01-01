पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के 100 साल पूरे होने पर श्रद्धालुओं ने हरमंदिर साहिब में टेका माथा

फाजिल्का24 मिनट पहले
शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के 100 साल पूरे होने के उपलक्ष्य में सैकड़ों श्रद्धालुओं व शिअद कार्यकर्ताओं ने श्री हरमंदिर साहिब में जाकर मंगलवार काे माथा टेका।

शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के 100 वर्षीय स्थापना दिवस और शिरोमणि अकाली दल फाजिल्का के सेवक नरिंद्रपाल सिंह सवना ने श्री हरमिंदर साहिब श्री अमृतसर साहिब में नतमस्तक होकर गुरु घर की खुशियां प्राप्त की और शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी द्वारा करवाए गए धार्मिक समागम में हिस्सा लिया।

इस मौके पर उनके साथ शिरोमणि अकाली दल सर्कल खुई खेड़ा के प्रधान कुलदीप सिंह शतीरवाला, सर्कल मंडी लाधुका के प्रधान परमजीत सिंह नूरशाह, सर्कल हस्ता कलां के प्रधान गुलशेर सिंह सरपंच और प्रगट सिंह के अलावा फाजिल्का हलके के वर्कर मौजूद थे।

गुरुओं के हथियार, कपड़े, किताबें और कलाकृतियों को सुरक्षित रखती है कमेटी

शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी गुरुओं के हथियार, कपड़े, किताबें व लेखन साहित्य पुरातात्विक रूप से दुर्लभ और पवित्र कलाकृतियों को सुरक्षित रखती है। हैरी ने बताया कि एसजीपीसी एक ऐसी संस्था है, जो धार्मिक मामलों के साथ बच्चों की शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य संबंधी तथा सामाजिक गतिविधियों में अहम भूमिका निभाती है।

