पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना:जिले में कोरोना से एक की मौत, 25 नए केस

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 3243 में से ठीक हुए 2862, एक्टिव 178, मौतें 50

फाजिल्का जिले में रविवार को कोरोना से संबंधित एक अबोहर वासी मरीज की मौत हुई है, जबकि 25 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। उक्त मामलों में अबोहर में 21, डबवाला कलां में 1 तथा ब्लॉक खुईखेड़ा से 3 केस कोरोना से संबंधित हैं। अब तक जिला फाजिल्का के 2862 कोरोना मरीज कोरोना खिलाफ जंग जीत के तंदरुस्त हो चुके हैं जबकि आज 35 लोग ठीक हुए है। अब तक पूरे जिले में 3243 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं जबकि 153 केस अन्य जिलों से संबंधित हैं। जिले में अब एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या 178 जबकि 50 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने आम लोगों से अपील की कि यदि उनके पारिवारिक मेंबर या जान पहचान में किसी व्यक्ति में खांसी, जुकाम बुखार आदि के लक्षण दिखाई दें तो तुरंत स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में जा कर टैस्ट करवाएं जिससे इस बीमारी का समय पर पता लगा कर इस पर काबू पाया जा सके।उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना की जांच की पंजाब सरकार द्वारा किसी भी तरह की फीस नहीं ली जाती और यह जांच बिल्कुल मुफ्त की जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना संबंधी किसी भी तरह की जानकारी, सहयोग के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर 104 पर भी संपंर्क किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि त्योहारी सीजन है इस कारण लोग पूरी सतर्कता के साथ ही घर से बाहर निकलें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें