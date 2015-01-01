पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिट्रीट सेरेमनी:कोरोनाकाल में 10 फीसदी दर्शक ही आ रहे हैं रिट्रीट सेरेमनी देखने

फाजिल्का3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फाजिल्का के सादकी बाॅर्डर, फिरोजपुर के हुसैनीवाला और अमृतसर के बाघा बार्डर पर जनवरी में आम लोगों के लिए बंद कर दी थी सेरेमनी

फाजिल्का सेक्टर की भारत-पाक सीमा पर सादकी बार्डर पर अभी भी कोरोना का साया नजर आ रहा है। दोनों देशों की तरफ से रिट्रीट देखने आने वाले दर्शक कोरोना के चलते बीटिंग रिट्रीट सेरेमनी में नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। बता दें कि जनवरी माह के दौरान कोरोना वायरस के चलते आम जनता के लिए फाजिल्का के सादकी बार्डर, फिरोजपुर के हुसैनीवाला व अमृतसर के बाघा बार्डर पर रिट्रीट सेरेमनी बंद कर दी गई थी।

कोरोना काल से पहले बार्डर पर रिट्रीट सेरेमनी देखने के लिए पर्यटक देश के अन्य राज्यों से उक्त तीनों जगहों पर आते थे और दोनों देशों की तरफ से आने वाले दर्शक उक्त सेरेमनी के दौरान अपने-अपने देश के पक्ष में नारेबाजी करके सैनिकों का उत्साह बढ़ाते हैं। दर्शकों की भीड़ के चलते सैनिकों का उत्साह भी दोगुना हो जाता है और वे जोश के साथ परेड करते हैं। मगर इन दिनों दर्शक की कम भीड़ के चलते दोनों तरफ से सैनिकों में भी आम दिनों की उपेक्षा उत्साह कम नजर आ रहा है।

टैक्सी व ऑटो चालक झेल रहे आर्थिक नुकसान

रिट्रीट सेरेमनी देखने वाले दर्शकों की कमी के कारण फाजिल्का से सादकी तक जाने वाले ऑटो व टैक्सी चालकों को भी आर्थिक नुकसान झेल रहे है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ किसानों के आंदोलन के कारण ट्रेनें बंद है। इस कारण लोग अपने निजी वाहनों या बसों के माध्यम से ही एक से दूसरी जगह जा रहे हैं।

वहीं, सर्दी बढ़ने से लोग घरों से कम निकल रहे हैं, जिस कारण पर्यटकों की आमद में कमी आ रही है। उधर, रिट्रीट सेरेमनी का समय भी शाम 4.30 बजे कर दिया गया है। जैसे ही मौसम साफ होगा दर्शकों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी होने के आसार हैं।

