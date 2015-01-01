पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आश्वासन:अवैध पर्चे के विरोध में 31 घंटे धरने पर बैठी पनबस यूनियन, डिप्टी डायरेक्टर के आश्वासन के बाद उठे

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पनबस के कंडक्टर अमरीक सिंह पर दर्ज नाजायज केस को लेकर जांच बिठाई
  • शाम 5 बजे बस सेवा हुई बहाल, यात्री गंतव्य पर समय से न पहुंचने पर हुए परेशान

31 घंटे के बाद फाजिल्का से रोडवेज व पनबस की सोमवार शाम 5 बजे सेवाएं बहाल हुई। इससे पहले पंजाब रोडवेज एंड पनबस कांट्रैक्ट वर्कर्स यूनियन के कर्मचारियों की एक्शन कमेटी की हड़ताल आज दूसरेे दिन भी जारी रही। सरकारी बसें न चलने से दूर-दराज के क्षेत्रों में जाने वाले यात्री परेशान रहे। वहीं, इस दौरान प्राइवेट बस संचालकों के मजे रहे। पनबस कर्मचारियों ने हड़ताल जारी रखी व समूह सदस्य एकत्रित होकर फिरोजपुर रवाना हुए। यूनियन मांग करती है कि नाजायज रिपोर्ट रद्द करके कंडक्टर को ड्यूटी पर बहाल किया जाए। पनबस वर्करों की नाजायज रिपोर्ट करने और सरकारी रिकॉर्ड से छेड़छाड़ करने वाले सब इंस्पेक्टरों के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई की विजिलेंस विभाग द्वारा जांच करवाए जाए। पंजाब रोडवेज के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर परनीत सिंह से हुई बैठक में पनबस के कंडक्टर अमरीक सिंह की हुई नाजायज रिपोर्ट की इनक्वायरी लगा दी है। जल्द ही उक्त कर्मचारी को बहाल कर दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद कर्मी काम पर लौट आए।

बसों की हड़ताल से समय से ड्यूटी पर नहीं पहुंच पाए : संजीव कुमार

हड़ताल के चलते यात्रियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। बाहर से आने वाले यात्रियों को हड़ताल की जानकारी नहीं होने से वह यात्रा करने के लिए बस स्टैंड आए, लेकिन वहां पर बसें नहीं मिलने से उन्हें लम्बे समय के अंतराल के बाद निजी बसों में बैठकर यात्रा करने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। फाजिल्का के एक कर्मचारी संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि आज सुबह से बस का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, मगर बसों की हड़ताल के चलते वे ड्यूटी पर समय से नहीं पहुंच पाए। दर्शन सिंह ने बताया कि वह सरकारी नौकरी करता है, बड़ी मुश्किल से छुट्टी लेकर घर फिरोजपुर जाना चाहता था। मगर एक घंटे से ज्यादा समय गुजर जाने के बाद पता चला कि बसों की हड़ताल से फिरोजपुर जाने वाली बस नहीं चलेंगी।

रोडवेज की 33 में से 5 बसें चलीं, लंबे रूट की बंद
हड़ताल से सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी फाजिल्का-फिरोजपुर व फाजिल्का-अबोहर रूट के लोगों को हुई, क्योंकि इन रूटों पर रोडवेज की 33 में से 5 बसें ही चली। वहीं हड़ताल से लंबे रूट यानी यमुनानगर, माता चिंतपूर्णी, जालंधर, चंडीगढ़, श्रीगंगानगर, सिरसा और हनुमानगढ़ इत्यादि लंबे रुट के यात्रियों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

काम पर लौटे पनबस कर्मी
यूनियन के प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष मनप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी यूनियन की पंजाब रोडवेज के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर परनीत सिंह से हुई बैठक में पनबस के कंडक्टर अमरीक सिंह की हुई नाजायज रिपोर्ट की इनक्वायरी लगा दी है। डिप्टी डायरेक्टर का कहना है कि जल्द ही उक्त कर्मचारी को बहाल कर दिया जाएगा। सायं 5 बजे के बाद हड़ताल समाप्त होते हीे कर्मचारी काम पर लौट आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें