पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सहयोग:100% सफलता के लिए अभिभावकों का सहयोग जरूरी : निशांत

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा जहां कोरोना महामारी के कारण अभी प्राइमरी स्कूलों में पहली से 5वीं कक्षा की ऑनलाइन शिक्षा, डीडी पंजाबी चैनल के द्वारा और माहिर अध्यापकों द्वारा तैयार किए डिजिटल पाठ्यक्रम/आनलाइन पाठों के द्वारा पढ़ाई संबंधी गतिविधियां चल रही हैं, वहीं इनके सर्वपक्षीय विकास करने के मकसद से अभिभावक/समाज को जागरूक करने के लिए पूरे जिले में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी फाजिल्का डॉ. सुखवीर सिंह बल के नेतृत्व में पहली से 5वीं तक पढ़ते बच्चों के अभिभावकों के साथ सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूलों में 2 दिवसीय (2-3 नवंबर) मीटिंग का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

ब्लॉक मीडिया कोऑर्डिनेटर निशांत अग्रवाल ने बताया कि जिले के शिक्षा ब्लॉक फाजिल्का-2 के प्राइमरी स्कूलों में बीपीईओ सतीश मिगलानी के निर्देश अनुसार पीटीएम सफल तरीके से निजी संपर्क, जूम मीटिंग, ऑनलाइन, फोन, वीडियो कॉल के द्वारा किए गए इसी प्रयास के अंतर्गत स्थानीय नई आबादी पीर गुराया स्थित नीम वाला स्कूल के नाम से प्रसिद्ध सरकारी प्राइमरी स्मार्ट स्कूल सुल्तानपुरा के हेड टीचर शालू ग्रोवर के नेतृत्व में हुई पीटीएम के बारे में अधिक जानकारी देते शालू ग्रोवर और सीनियर अध्यापक और मीडिया इंचार्ज निशांत अग्रवाल ने बताया कि मिलनी का आयोजन कोविड-19 की हिदायतों की पालना करते हुए किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें