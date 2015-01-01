पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेंशनर एसोसिएशन:फाजिल्का में पेंशनरों ने मेडिकल भत्ता 500 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 2000 रुपए करने की सरकार से की मांग

  • दि पंजाब गवर्नमेंट पेंशनर एसोसिएशन ने बैठक कर पेंशनर विरोधी नीति की आलोचना की

दि पंजाब गवर्नमेंट पेंशनर एसोसिएशन की एक बैठक कार्यकारी प्रधान केवल कृष्ण सेठी की अगुवाई में आयोजित हुई। बैठक में वक्ताओं ने पंजाब सरकार की मुलाजिम पेंशनर विरोधी नीति की जमकर आलोचना की। इस दौरान कोरोना महामारी को लेकर जारी की गई हिदायतों का पूरा पालन किया गया और एक कुर्सी छोड़कर ही सभी सदस्य बैठे। इस मौके पर वक्ताओं ने कहा कि नई भर्ती में केंद्रीय स्केल लागू करने, एम्पलाइज वेलफेयर एक्ट 2016 को रिपिल करने के सरकारी कदमों की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा की गई।

इसके अलावा पंजाब सरकार से मांग की गई कि डीए के 108 महीनों का बकाया तुरंत जारी किया जाए, डीए की रहती जनवरी 2019 से जून 2020 की 4 किस्ताें को केंद्रीय पैटर्न अनुसार जारी किया जाए, छठे पे कमिशन की रिपोर्ट जल्द लागू की जाए, मेडिकल भत्ता 500 से बढ़ाकर 2000 रुपए प्रति महीना किया जाए, कैशलेस स्कीम को संशोधित करके लागू किया जाए, एजी पंजाब के पास लंबे समय से बड़ी संख्या में पड़े पेंशन रिवीजन केसों के निपटारे के आदेश जारी किए जाएं। इसके अलावा बैठक में 17 दिसंबर को पेंशनर दिवस के बारे में भी विचार-विमर्श किया गया। इस मौके पर प्रधान जगदीश चंद्र कालड़ा ने कहा कि कोरोना

महामारी के हालातों को देखते हुए समारोह का आयोजन करना संभव नहीं है। इसलिए पेंशनर दिवस को इस महीने न मनाकर अगले साल अप्रैल में मनाया जाएगा। इस प्रस्ताव को सर्वसम्मति के साथ पास किया गया। अंत में ग्लोबल घाटी में चीनी मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए वीर सैनिकों के अलावा साल पेंशनर एसोसिएशन से जुड़े सदस्य ओम प्रकाश शर्मा, इंदर लाल पटवारी, मोहन लाल कटारिया, देसराज ग्रोवर, सतपाल गाबा, ओम

प्रकाश सचदेवा, निहालचंद, मिलखराज चुचरा, कृष्ण लाल फुटेला, चिमन लाल डोडा के देहांत पर श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। इस बैठक में मोहन सिंह, शिवदेव सिंह, विजय गुगलानी, ओमप्रकाश ग्रोवर, सतनाम सिंह, कस्तूरी लाल शर्मा, ओमप्रकाश फुटेला, कुलवंत सिंह, राजपाल गुंबर, हरबंस लाल कटारिया, ओमप्रकाश व अन्य उपस्थित हुए।

