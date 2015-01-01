पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्लेटफार्म से हटे किसान:स्टेशन परिसर पार्किंग के पास धरना रखा जारी

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
कृषि सुधार कानून के विरोध में फाजिल्का के रेलवे स्टेशन पर धरने पर बैठे किसान संगठनों द्वारा लोगों की मुश्किलों को देखते हुए प्लेटफार्मो से उठकर स्टेशन परिसर में अब पार्किंग स्थल व पार्को के पास धरने पर बैठ गए हैं। किसानों ने यह निर्णय प्रदेश में मालगाड़ियों के आवागमन के लिए लिया है, ताकि प्रदेश में जरूरी वस्तुओं की कमी न होने पाए। एक से 21 अक्टूबर तक किसान संगठनों के सदस्य रेलवे स्टेशन के समक्ष पहले रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैठे, 22 अक्टूबर से 5 नवंबर की दोपहर तक यह लोग प्लेटफार्म पर धरना दिया।

रेलवे द्वारा किसानों को प्लेटफार्म से बाहर जाने की मांग की गई, ताकि वह मालगाड़ियों का परिचालन कर सके, जिसे देखते हुए अब किसान संगठनों के सदस्य रेलवे ट्रैक के बाद प्लेटफार्म से भी उठ गए हैं। किसान नेता दविंदर सहारन व प्रगट सिंह चक्क पक्खी ने कहा कि वह प्रदेश में मालगाड़ियों के आवागमन के लिए प्लेटफार्म से हटे हैं ताकि प्रदेश में जरूरी वस्तुओं की कोई कमी न होने पाए। उन्होंने बताया कि यह फैसला 20 नवंबर तक है, उसके बाद वह लोग दोबारा अपने निर्णय पर विचार करेंगे। फिलहाल पंजाब की आर्थिक हालात को बिगड़ता देखकर किसानों ने रेलवे ट्रेक खाली कर दिए है ताकि ट्रैने चल सकें।

