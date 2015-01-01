पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मंडी में जुआखोरी:जिहनूं मर्जी फोनकर, साडी उत्ते तक पुलिस दे नाल सेटिंग

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फिरोजपुर, मुक्तसर व अबोहर से लोग खेलने आ रहे जुआ, पूछने पर आरोपी बोला-

फाजिल्का क्षेत्र में पुलिस प्रशासन की नाक के नीचे स्टाइगर का खेल चल रहा है। जब भास्कर द्वारा स्टाइगर लगाने वालों को पुलिस प्रशासन को उनकी शिकायत करने की बात की तो उन्होंने बेखौफ होकर कहा कि जिहनूं मर्जी फोन कर साडी थल्ले तो लेके उत्ते तक पुलिस दे नाल सैटिंग है तथा पुलिस को हिस्सा देते हैं।

सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार फाजिल्का की अनाज मंडी, मच्छी मार्केट, सब्जी मंडी में पुलिस की शह के चलते अलग-अलग जगह पर स्टाइगर का खेल खेला जा रहा है और उक्त मामले में कानून सख्त न होने के कारण जमानत हो जाती है जिसके चलते इनके हौंसले और भी बुलंद हो गए हैं और शहर निवासियों द्वारा पुलिस पर भी प्रश्न चिन्ह लगाए जा रहे हैं।

उल्लेखनीय है कि भास्कर द्वारा पहले भी इस संबंधी समाचार प्रकाशित किया गया था जिसके बाद पुलिस द्वारा खानापूर्ति करते हुए पुलिस वैन का सायरन बजाते हुए चक्कर अनाज मंडी में काटा गया।

राजनीतिक व पुलिस शह पर चल रहा कारोबार

लोग दबी जुबान में कह रहे थे कि यह कारोबार राजनीतिक व पुलिस की शह पर चल रहा है, जिस कारण इन समाज-विरोधी तत्वों के हौंसले बढ़ गए हैं और थाने पहुंचने से पहले ही फोन कर देते हैं और सरेआम व बेखौफ स्टाइगर का खेल खेल रहे हैं और जिनके पास पट्टी और तरनतारन से लोग जूआ खेलने के लिए हर रोज आते हैं।

अगर ऐसा हो रहा है तो बख्शा नहीं जाएगा : एसएसपी

एसएसपी हरजीत सिंह ने कहाकि मामले की जांच करता हूं और अगर कोई ऐसा कर रहा है तो उसे बख्शा नहीं जाएगा जब उनको बताया कि वे लोग कह रहे हैं कि पुलिस प्रशासन की शह पर हो रहा है तो उन्होंने कहा कि वह जांच करवाएंगे।

मंडी में परमानेंट स्टाफ की तैनाती करते हैं : एसएचओ

इस संबंधी थाना सिटी के एसएचओ बचन सिंह से बात की गई तो उनका कहना था कि वह इस समय ही अनाज मंडी में परमानेंट स्टाफ की तैनाती करते हैं तथा ऐसे लोगों की जल्द ही धरपकड़ की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें