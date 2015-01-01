पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:पंजाब प्राप्ति सर्वेक्षण आज से शुरू : डीईओ

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
पंजाब के सरकारी स्कूलों में पिछले तीन सालों के दौरान हुए सर्वपक्षीय विकास के मू्ल्यांकन के लिए शिक्षा मंत्री विजय इंद्र सिंगला के नेतृत्व में पंजाब राज्य पंजाब प्राप्ति सर्वेक्षण (पेस) का आखिरी दौर कल से आरंभ हो रहा है। शिक्षा सचिव कृष्ण कुमार के नेतृत्व में अपनी, विकासशील शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों का मूल्यांकन करवाने वाला पंजाब देश का पहला राज्य बन गया है।

इस मूल्यांकन (पेस) के साथ-साथ शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा राज्य के सरकारी, अर्द्ध-सरकारी स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों का सितंबर महीने तक के पाठ्यक्रम के सीखने के परिणामों की जानकारी का स्तर जांचने के लिए कल 11 नवंबर से मुहिम की शुरुआत हो रही है, जिस संबंधी शिक्षा विभाग ने पहली से 12वीं तक की डेट शीट भी जारी कर दी है। यह जानकारी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (एलिमेंट्री.) डॉ. सुखवीर सिंह बल नेशनल अवार्डी ने दी।

पहले से 12वीं तक के बच्चों का मूल्यांकन के लिए हो रहे टेस्ट

उन्होंने बताया कि 18 नवंबर को छटी का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान, सातवीं का हिंदी, आठवीं का शारीरिक शिक्षा, नौवीं का गणित, दसवीं का सामाजिक शिक्षा, ग्यारहवी का बिजनेस स्टडीज/होम साइंस/शारीरिक शिक्षा/ड्राइंग और बारहवीं एफईबी/हिस्ट्री /बायोलोजी का, 19 नवंबर को छटी का अंग्रेजी, सातवीं का गणित, आठवीं का सामाजिक शिक्षा, नौवीं का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान, दसवीं का विज्ञान, ग्यारहवी का गणित और बारहवीं का पंजाबी अंग्रेजी का, 20 नवंबर को छठी का शारीरिक शिक्षा, 7वीं का सामाजिक, 8वीं का कंप्यूटर, 9वीं का शारीरिक शिक्षा, 10वीं का हिंदी, 11वीं का एमओपी /हिस्ट्री और 12वीं का होम विज्ञान /शारीरिक शिक्षा /ड्राइंग, 21 नवंबर को 11वीं का इकनॉमिक्स /कैमिस्ट्री और 12वीं का बिजनेस स्टडीज/राजनीति शास्त्र /फिजिक्स का, 23 नवंबर को 11वीं का राजनीति शास्त्र /बायोलॉजी और 12वीं का कंप्यूटर साइंस का और 24 नवंबर को 11वीं ज्योग्राफी और 12वीं का वातावरण शिक्षा का मू्ल्यांकन के लिए टेस्ट होगा।

प्राइमरी शिक्षा कक्षाओं में आज पहली से 5वीं तक गणित का होगा टेस्ट

डीईओ ने बताया कि प्राइमरी शिक्षा कक्षाओं में 11 नवंबर को पहली से 5वीं तक गणित, 12 को पहली से 5वीं तक पंजाबी, 13 को पहली से 5वीं तक अंग्रेजी, 16 नवंबर को चौथी और 5वीं का हिंदी और 17 नवंबर को तीसरी से 5वीं तक वातावरण शिक्षा का टेस्ट होगा।

डीईओ और उपजिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ब्रिज मोहन सिंह बेदी ने बताया कि सेकेंडरी कक्षाओं में 11 नवंबर को छटी का गणित, 7वीं का विज्ञान, 8वीं का पंजाबी, 9वीं का सामाजिक, दसवीं का अंग्रेजी, ग्यारहवी का पंजाबी और बारहवीं का अंग्रेजी, 12 नवंबर को छटी का हिंदी, 7वीं का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान, 8वीं का गणित, 9वीं का अंग्रेजी, 10वीं का पंजाबी, 11वीं का कंप्यूटर और 12वीं का पंजाबी (जनरल), 13 नवंबर को छटी का सामाजिक, 7वीं का शारीरिक शिक्षा, 8वीं का विज्ञान, 9वीं का पंजाबी, 10वीं का कंप्यूटर, 11वीं का अंग्रेजी (जनरल) और 12वीं का गणित का, 16 को छटी का पंजाबी, 7वीं का अंग्रेजी, 8वीं का हिंदी, 9वीं का विज्ञान, 10वीं का गणित, 11वी का वातावरण शिक्षा और12वीं का इकनॉमिक्स /कमिस्ट्री 17 नवंबर को छटी का विज्ञान, सातवीं का पंजाबी, आठवीं का अंग्रेजी, नौवीं का हिंदी, दसवीं का शारीरिक शिक्षा, ग्यारहवी का अकाउंटेंसी -1/ पंजाबी, अंग्रोजी, हिंदी (इच्छिक)फिजिक्स और बारहवीं अकाउंटेंसी -2/ज्योग्राफी का टेस्ट होगा।

पहली के लिए 10 प्रश्न दूसरी से 5वीं तक 15 और छठी से 12वीं तक पूछे जाएंगे 20 प्रश्न

उन्होंने बताया कि इन टेस्टों में पहली के लिए 10 प्रश्न और दूसरी से 5वीं तक 15 प्रश्न, छटी से बारहवीं तक 20 प्रश्न 2-2 अंकों के पूछे जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों को टेस्ट समय भेजे लिंक पर पहले निर्धारित आईडी भरनी होगी और यह लिंक दो दिनों के लिए उपलब्ध होगा। इन टेस्टों के अलावा कोई ओर दो -प्रेमी टेस्ट नहीं होंगे और इनके अंकों के आधार पर ही अध्यापक ने विद्यार्थियों का समूचा लगातार मूल्यांकन भी करना होगा।

