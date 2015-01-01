पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी खरीद:जिले में 2.78 लाख टन धान की खरीद किसानों को 505 करोड़ की अदायगी

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
जिले में धान की सरकारी खरीद का काम लगभग खत्म हो गया है और बहुत थोड़ी मात्रा में अब धान की फसल मंडी में आ रही है। अब तक जिले में 2,78,792 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद हुई है, जिसमें से 273981 टन धान की फसल सरकारी एजेंसियों ने खरीद किया है। डिप्टी कमिश्नर अरविंद पाल सिंह संधू ने बताया कि जिले में मार्कफैड ने सब से अधिक धान की खरीद की है।

उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में पनग्रेन ने 84014 मीट्रिक टन, मार्कफैड ने 96130 मीट्रिक टन, पनसप ने 55672 मीट्रिक टन, पंजाब राज वेयर हाउस निगम ने 37691 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद की है। भारतीय खाद्य निगम ने 474 टन धान की फसल खरीदी है जबकि प्राइवेट व्यापारियों द्वारा 4811 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद की गई है।

