जागरुकता:राजेंद्र विखोना और दिव्यांग छात्रा रेखा को जिला चुनाव अधिकारी ने वोटर जागरूकता के लिए जिला आइकन बनाया

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
पहले स्टेट अवार्ड और बाद में शिक्षा विभाग में किए समर्पित कार्यों के चलते नेशनल अवार्डी बने राजेंद्र विखोना को जिला चुनाव अधिकारी ने वोटर जागरूकता के लिए जिला आइकन नियुक्त किया है।

वहीं दिव्यांग के बावजूद डांस व शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में लगातार आगे बढ़ रही होनहार छात्रा रेखा को पर्सन विद डिसएबिलिटी (पीडब्ल्यूडी) फील्ड से जिला आइकन बनाया गया है। जिला चुनाव अधिकारी द्वारा सौंपी गई अहम जिम्मेवारी को निभाते हुए नेशनल अवार्डी प्रिंसिपल विखोना जोकि सहायक नोडल आफिसर स्वीप भी हैं और रेखा पूरी शिद्दत के साथ वोटर जागरूकता में जुट गए हैं।

इसके तहत वह पंजाब भर में चलाए जा रहे वोटर सूची संशोधन कार्यक्रम के तहत जिला चुनाव अधिकारी द्वारा 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक लिए जा रहे एतराजों और दावों बारे लोगों को जागरूक करने में जुटे हैं।

नेशनल अवार्डी प्रिंसिपल विखोना ने बताया कि स्वीप यानी (सिस्टेमेटिक वोटर्स एजूकेशन एंड इले ट्रायल पार्टिसिपेशन प्रोग्राम) के तहत पूरा महीना एतराज व दावे जहां विभाग की वेबसाइट पर लिए जा रहे हैं वहीं बूथ लेवल ऑफिसरों द्वारा बूथों पर भी दावे और एतराज स्वीकार किए जा रहे हैं जबकि‍ 21 व 22 नवंबर और आगामी माह 5 व 6 दिसंबर को बूथों पर स्वीकार किए जाएंगे।

कहा-18 साल या इससे अधिक उम्र के नागरिक वोटर कार्ड जरूर बनवाएं

नेशनल अवार्डी प्रिंसिपल विखोना व रेखा रानी ने अपील की है कि दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र का हिस्सा बनते हुए 18 साल या उससे अधिक उम्र के नागरिक बूथों पर जाकर अपने वोट व वोटर कार्ड बनवाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर पहली जनवरी 2021 को आपकी आयु 18 साल या उससे अधिक है और अभी तक आपकी वोट नहीं बनी तो फार्म नंबर 6 के जरिये नई वोट के लिए आवेदन किया का सकता है।

वोटर सूची में से नाम कटवाने के लिए फार्म नंबर 7, वोटर सूची में अगर आप का विवरण गलत है तो दुरुस्ती के लिए फार्म नंबर 8 भरा जाए। यह फार्म चुनाव रजिस्ट्रेशन अधिकारी के कार्यालय व बूथ लेवल आफिसर के पास उपलब्ध हैं। यह फार्म वेबसाइट से भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। कोरोना से बचने के लिए लोग उक्त सभी फार्म विभाग की वेबसाइट पर भरकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

