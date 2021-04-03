पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:फाजिल्का में दुख निवारण श्री बाला जी धाम का वार्षिकोत्सव आज से शुरू, 17 फरवरी तक चलेगा

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • 1100 श्री सुंदरकांड पाठ व हनुमत कथा का होगा आयोजन

दुख निवारण श्री बाला जी धाम फाजिल्का के 13वें वार्षिक महोत्सव का आयोजन 5 फरवरी से 17 फरवरी तक किया जा रहा है। मंदिर कमेटी के महासचिव नरेश जुनेजा ने बताया कि परम श्रद्धेय महामंडलेश्वर 1008 स्वामी श्री कमलानंद गिरि जी महाराज हरिद्वार वालों के सानिध्य में आयोजित किए जा रहे वार्षिक महोत्सव में 5 से 7 फरवरी तक मांगलिक कार्यक्रम के तहत सामूहिक 1100 श्री सुंदरकांड पाठ एवं हनुमत कथा का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

सुंदरकांड पाठ और श्री हनुमत कथा रोजाना शाम साढ़े 3 से शाम सवा 6 बजे तक होगी। शाम साढ़े 6 बजे आरती एवं प्रसाद वितरण होगा। वहीं, 8 से 16 फरवरी तक रोजाना शाम साढ़े 3 से शाम 6 बजे तक पावन दिव्य श्रीराम कथा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। कथा व्यास अनंत श्री विभूषित परम श्रद्धेय महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी कमलानंद होंगे। आरती व प्रसाद वितरण शाम सवा 6 बजे हुआ करेगा। इसके अलावा 16 फरवरी मंगलवार सुबह 5 बजे मंदिर प्रांगण से भव्य श्रीराम प्रभातफेरी का आयोजन किया जाएगा, जो शहर के विभिन्न हिस्सों में जाकर मंदिर लौटेगी। इसके अलावा कथा समापन एवं मूर्ति स्थापना दिवस 17 फरवरी सुबह साढ़े 9 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक आयोजित किया जाएगा।

इसी दिन श्री बाला जी पैदल यात्रा संघ फाजिल्का के समस्त भक्तजनों द्वारा श्री बाला जी के भजनों का गुणगान एवं श्री महाराज जी के पावन आशीर्वाद प्राप्ति का सौभाग्य श्रद्धालुओं को मिलेगा। साथ ही शृंगारित श्री बाला जी की पावन आरती एवं दर्शनों के साथ छप्पन भोग, सवामनी का प्रसाद व खुला भंडारा दोपहर सवा 12 बजे वितरित किया जाएगा। इसी दिन शाम साढ़े 6 बजे मंदिर में मनोहारी दीपमाला श्रद्धालुओं की ओर से की जाएगी।

महासचिव जुनेजा ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम के यजमान एवं विशिष्ट अतिथियों में अबोहर कांग्रेस के प्रभारी संदीप जाखड़, कांग्रेस के कार्यवाहक जिलाध्यक्ष रंजम कामरा, आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के प्रधान ओम सेतिया, व समाजसेवी कृष्ण लाल शर्मा, राइस मिलर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष अरुण धूडिय़ा, पूर्व आफिस कानूनगो रविंद्र भूसरी, एसके एंड कंपनी लाधूका के संचालक सुरेंद्र बजाज नीटा, भट्ठा एसोसिएशन के प्रधान नवीन मिगलानी, समाजेसवी सतीश सचदेवा, समाजसेवी एडवोकेट सुभाष कटारिया, साधू आश्रम के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. रोशन लाल ठक्कर, बिहानी एग्रो फूड के संचालक गोबिंद बिहानी, आढ़तिया एवं समाजसेवी नरेश सेतिया, समाजसेवी एडवोकेट बलदेव धूडिय़ा आदि मौजूद थे।

