पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ग्रीन दिवाली:सोशल वेलफेयर सोसायटी ने ग्रीन दिवाली मनाने का लिया संकल्प, कोरोना तथा अन्य रोगियों के लिए घातक सिद्ध हो सकता वायु व ध्वनि प्रदूषण

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले की 35 वर्ष पुरानी व अग्रणी समाजसेवी संस्था सोशल वेलफेयर सोसायटी फाजिल्का की एक मीटिंग सोमवार देर सायं सोसायटी के कार्यालय में संरक्षक गिरधारी लाल अग्रवाल व अशोक मोंगा, अध्यक्ष शशिकांत, उपाध्यक्ष बाबू लाल अरोड़ा, सुभाष कटारिया व श्रीमती सरोज थिरानी, वित्त सचिव नरेश मित्तल, नेत्रदान प्रोजेक्ट चेयरमैन रवि जुनेजा, सोशल मीडिया सचिव संदीप अनेजा के नेतृत्व में हुई जिसमें सर्वसम्मति से यह निर्णय किया गया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते वायु तथा ध्वनि प्रदूषण को बचाने के लिए सभी सदस्य पटाखा रहित ग्रीन दिवाली मनाएंगे।

सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष शशिकांत ने कहा कि कोरोना का संक्रमण अभी थमा नहीं है और सभी जागरूक नागरिकों का यह कर्तव्य बनता है कि वह रोग के निरंतर खतरे को बढ़ने से रोकने के लिए किसी भी प्रकार के पटाखे न चलाएं क्योंकि इससे वातावरण बहुत बुरी तरह से प्रदूषित होता है जोकि कोरोना तथा अन्य रोगियों के लिए घातक सिद्ध हो सकता है।

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए सोसायटी की कार्यकारिणी की सक्रिय सदस्य लेक्चरर चरणजीत कौर मैनी ने पटाखों के बारूद तथा शोर से होने वाले वायु तथा ध्वनि प्रदूषण के बारे में विस्तृत जानकारी दी। साथ ही उन्होंने आह्वान किया कि दिवाली के अवसर पर पौधों का आदान-प्रदान करके ग्रीन व क्लीन दिवाली मनाएं।

मीटिंग में कोरोना संक्रमण के आठ मास के दौरान स्वास्थ्य विभाग के डाक्टर, नर्से, पैरा मेडिकल कर्मचारी, नागरिक व पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी, समाजसेवी संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधि व अन्य सभी नागरिक जन जिन्होंने कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान सेवा करने हुए अपने प्राण न्यौछावर कर दिए, को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई।

इसके अतिरिक्त मूल रूप से फाजिल्का वासी आईआईटी रूड़की के सेवानिवृत ऊर्जा पुरुष सम्मान से अलंकृत इंजीनियर डाॅ. भुपिंदर सिंह के निधन पर उन्हें भी श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। मीटिंग को संरक्षक अशोक मोगा, वित्त सचिव नरेश मित्तल, उपाध्यक्ष बाबू लाल अरोड़ा ने भी संबोधित किया तथा दीवाली के उपलक्ष्य में सबको बधाई दी और पटाखा रहित दीवाली मनाने का संदेश देने का अगृह किया।

मीटिंग के पश्चात सभी सदस्यों ने प्रण लिया कि वह पटाखा रहित ग्रीन दीवाली मनाएंगे यह प्रतिज्ञा श्रीमती चरणजीत कौर मैनी ने दिलवाई। मीटिंग में कंचन कालड़ा, मनप्रीत कौर, सुमति जैन, मोना कटारिया, सुमन जैन, जिला रेडक्रास सोसायटी के सचिव सुभाष अरोड़ा, शिवराज गुप्ता, इंजि. राकेश भुसरी, सुशील गुप्ता, नरिंदर जैन, राकेश गिल्होत्रा, अशोक सुधा, आत्मा सिंह सेखों, चंद्रकांत, अवनीश सचदेवा, नंद लाल गुप्ता, अशोक सुधा, नरिंदर अग्रवाल, मोहन लाल दामड़ी व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें