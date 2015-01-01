पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन एक्टीविटी:जीएवी जैन आदर्श विद्यालय के छात्रों ने कहा-नो फार्मर, नो फूड, नो फ्यूचर

फाजिल्का3 घंटे पहले
स्थानीय मलोट रोड पर स्थित गुरु आत्मवल्लभ जैन आदर्श विद्यालय में मैनेजमैंट की तरफ से विद्यार्थियों को कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर मुहैया करवाई जा रही ऑनलाइन शिक्षा के बीच ऑनलाइन एक्टीविटी करवाने का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है।

इस क्रम के तहत प्रिंसिपल नरेश कुमार सपड़ा के योग्य नेतृत्व में देश में चल रहे कृषि कानूनों के मुद्दे पर एक्टीविटी करवाई गई जिसमें विभिन्न कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थी देश के अन्नदाता किसानों का समर्थन करते हुए नजर आए। इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए प्रिंसिपल नरेश कुमार सपड़ा ने कहा कि विद्यालय कमेटी की तरफ से अध्यापकों व अभिभावकों के सहयोग से कक्षा दूसरी से नौंवी के विद्यार्थियों में कृषि आंदोलन के तहत किसानों के समर्थन में ड्राइंग, पेटिंग, स्लोगन व कोलाज मेकिंग एक्टीविटी करवाई गई जिसमें विद्यार्थियों ने उत्साह से हिस्सा लिया।

इस दौरान विद्यार्थियों ने अपने माता पिता तथा परिवार के सदस्यों के सहयोग से किसानों द्वारा किए जा रहे आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हुए ‘सेव फार्मर्स, सेवा अवर लाइफ’, ‘नो फार्मर, नो फूड’ व ‘नो फार्मर, नो फूड, नो फ्यूचर’ स्लोगन तथा किसानों की ड्राइंग तथा पेटिंग के जरिए समर्थन किया। इस दौरान श्री सपड़ा ने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों को पढ़ाई के साथ साथ समाज व आसपड़ोस में घटित हो रही घटनाओं के बारे में जानकारी होना जरूरी है।

