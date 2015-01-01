पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भंडाफोड़:राधा-स्वामी कॉलोनी में सिंथेटिक पनीर बनाने वाली फैक्टरी का भंडाफोड़, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 113 किलो किया बरामद

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
फाजिल्का की राधा-स्वामी कॉलोनी में पुलिस व स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से एक अवैध रूप से पनीर बनाने वाली फैक्टरी पर गुप्ता सूचना के आधार पर छापेमारी कर 113 किलो सिंथैटिक पनीर जब्त कर लिया गया। इसके साथ ही कैमिकल व पाउडर भी बरामद किया गया। फाजिल्का एंटी नारकोटिक्स सेल के इंचार्ज सज्जन सिंह ने बताया कि उनको एक सप्ताह पहले सूचना मिली थी कि फाजिल्का की राधा-स्वामी कॉलोनी की गली नंबर 4 में एक रिहायशी घर में सिंथेटिक पनीर बनाने की फैक्टरी चल रही है जिसमें पाउडर से पनीर बनाया जाता है।

इसमें कैमिकल का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। उनके द्वारा उक्त फैक्टरी पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम व थाना सिटी के एसएचओ बचन सिंह के साथ मिलकर छापेमारी की गई। पुलिस द्वारा उक्त मामले की सूचना स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को देने पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी अभिनव खोसला व उनकी टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर 113 किलो सिंथेटिक पनीर के अलावा, कैमिकल व सूखे दूध के पैकेट भी बरामद किए है। यहां पर घर के बाहर एक गाड़ी (पीबी-22-एएफ) भी मिली। जिसको लोगों में पनीर बांटने के लिए रखा गया था।

फैक्टरी संचालक ने लाइसेंस बनाने संबंधी कोई रसीद नहीं दिखाई

इस संबंधी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी अभिनव खोसला ने बताया कि उनको डीसी फाजिल्का द्वारा मंगलवार सुबह 7 बजे राधा स्वामी कॉलोनी गली नंबर 4 के एक घर में चल रही अवैध फैक्टरी के बारे में शिकायत मिली थी जिसके आधार पर वह अपनी टीम के साथ अपनी टीम सहित रेड करने पहुंचे है जिनके द्वारा यहां पकड़े गए माल को विभाग द्वारा जब्त कर लिया है जिसमें से कुछ को सैंपल के लिए भेज दिया गया है जिसकी रिपोर्ट दो दिन में आ जाएगी।

इस संबंधी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी अभिनव खोसला ने बताया कि फैक्टरी संचालक सोमनाथ द्वारा विभाग को पनीर बनाने की फैक्टरी के लिए कोई भी जरूरी दस्तावेज नहीं दिखाए गए और न ही लाइसेंस बनाने संबंधी कोई रसीद दिखाई है। इससे यह प्रकट होता है कि यह अवैध रूप से चल रहा धंधा था तथा उनके द्वारा उक्त फैक्टरी को सील कर दिया गया है।

फूड सेफ्टी लाइसेंस अभी रिव्यू करवाने के लिए दिया है : फैक्टरी संचालक

दूसरी ओर फैक्टरी के संचालक सोमनाथ ने बताया कि वह पिछले 5 साल से यह फैक्ट्री चला रहा है तथा उसने अपना फूड सेफ्टी लाइसेंस अभी रिव्यू करवाने के लिए दिया हुआ है। अभिनव खोसला ने साथ ही बताया कि इस फैक्टरी में खाने के पूरे मापदंड नहीं अपनाए जा रहे तथा यहां गंदगी फैली हुई थी।

इसके अलावा उक्त फैक्टरी के संचालक को अपने बाहर लिखकर लगाना चाहिए यह पनीर पाउडर से तैयार किया जाता है, दूध से नहीं लेकिन उसने इस प्रकार की कोई सूचना अपनी फैक्टरी के बाहर नहीं लिखवाई थी। उन्होंने बताया कि सिंथेटिक पनीर से कई तरह की बीमारियां पैदा होती है व दो दिन में रिपोर्ट आने पर इस संबंधी फैक्टरी संचालक सोमनाथ व उनके साथियों पर बनती कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

