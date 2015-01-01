पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तार:सोशल मीडिया पर गंग कैनाल से लाइव होकर खुदकुशी का ड्रामा करने वाला टेंपो चालक काबू

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दूसरों को फंसाने चला था वरिंदर कुमार खुद ही फंसा, पैसे के लेन-देन के चलते रचा था षड्यंत्र

फाजिल्का की गंग कैनाल से आत्महत्या की धमकी देकर गायब हुए व्यक्ति को पुलिस द्वारा सोमवार देर सायं मुक्तसर जिले के एक गांव से काबू कर लिया गया। उक्त मामले की पुष्टि थाना सिटी के प्रभारी बचन सिंह द्वारा की गई है।

एसएचओ का कहना है कि मिली सूचना के आधार पर वरिंदर कुमार को मुक्तसर के समीप पड़ते गांव बालियांवाला से काबू किया गया है। एसएचओ के अनुसार इससे पूर्व उक्त ड्राइवर खुईखेड़ा गंग कैनाल के समीप गाड़ी छोड़कर पहले कुछ दिन तक अबोहर, बाद में मक्खू व अब मुक्तसर के समीप बालियांवाला गांव में रह रहा था।

उन्होंने बताया कि उससे अभी पूछताछ की जा रही है तथा पूछताछ के बाद पूरे मामले का खुलासा होने की संभावना है। बता दें कि वरिंदर कुमार वासी नई आबादी फाजिल्का द्वारा पुलिस पर आरोप लगाए गए थे जिसके बाद उसके द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर लाइव होकर आत्महत्या की धमकी दी थी तथा गायब हो गया था जिसकी पुलिस द्वारा तब से तलाश की जा रही थी।

पत्नी ने फाइनेंसरों पर आरोप लगा पुलिस में लापता होने की लिखाई थी रिपोर्ट

मामले की जानकारी देते हुए थाना सिटी के प्रभारी बचन सिंह ने बताया कि 12 नवंबर को पुलिस को सुमन रानी वासी नई आबादी फाजिल्का ने बयान दर्ज करवाए थे कि उसका पति टेंपो ट्रैक्स नंबर पीबी-01-9231 चलाता है। महिला ने बताया कि गोबिंद, गगन वासी जोरा सिंह मान नगर फाजिल्का, लाची पहलवान वासी फाजिल्का, धर्मा वासी फाजिल्का ईष्या रखते हैं और उसके पति से झगड़ते हैं।

बीती 8 नवंबर को सायं 4 बजे गोबिंद, गगन, लाची पहलवान, प्रिंस शर्मा, धर्मा वासी फाजिल्का ने टैक्सी स्टैंड पर उसके पति से मारपीट की और मौके पर जगनंदन दीपक मैनेजर एयू फाइनेंस फाजिल्का, अमन मैनेजर एयू फाइनेंस फाजिल्का, एमडी एयू फाइनांस फाजिल्का ने गाली-गालौज कर बेइज्जत किया।

जब उसका पति थाना सिटी आने लगा तो आरोपियों ने उसका पीछा किया तथा यह उक्त आरोपियों को उसके पति का पीछा करते रमेश कटारिया ने देखा है। सुमन रानी ने बताया कि जब उसका पति थाना सिटी दरखास्त देने आया तो दूसरी पार्टी के पहले ही थाने में मौजूद होने के चलते वह अपनी रिपोर्ट नहीं लिखा पाया और चला गया।

इसके बाद उसका पति दूसरी पार्टी को यह कहकर चला गया कि वह मरने जा रहा है। उस समय उक्त आरोपी भी उसके पीछे चले गए। उसके बाद उसके पति ने खुईखेड़ा नहर पर वीडियो बनाई और कहा कि उसकी मौत के जिम्मेदार उक्त व्यक्ति हैं और यह वीडियो वायरल कर दी थी। उक्त वीडियो पर उसने पुलिस पर भी गंभीर आरोप लगाए थे।

वहीं दूसरी ओर सुमन रानी ने आरोप लगाए थे उसके पति को आरोपियों ने गायब कर रखा है या मार दिया है जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उक्त आरोपियों गोबिंद, गगन वासी जोरा सिंह मान नगर फाजिल्का, लाची पहलवान वासी फाजिल्का, धर्मा वासी फाजिल्का, जगनंदन दीपक मैनेजर एयू फाइनेंस फाजिल्का, अमन मैनेजर एयू फाइनेंस फाजिल्का, एमडी एयू फाइनांस फाजिल्का पर धारा 365 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया था।

पुलिस को गुमराह करने पर केस दर्ज

एसएचओ ने बताया कि फरार ड्राइवर की पत्नी व उसके परिवार द्वारा सोमवार शाम डीसी दफ्तर के आगे धरना देकर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग के लिए धरना भी लगाया था। इससे पहले भी ड्राइवर के परिवार द्वारा 11 नवंबर को थाना सिटी के गेट के समक्ष धरना दिया था।

एसएचओ ने बताया कि वरिंदर कुमार ने कई लोगों के पैसे देने थे जिसके चलते उसने यह सारा ड्रामा रचा है। इसके अलावा पुलिस ने पहले वाला मामला खारिज करके पुलिस को गुमराह करने वाले आरोपी वरिंदर कुमार वासी नई आबादी फाजिल्का पर धारा 193, 195 व 383 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

