बैठक:ठेका मुलाजिम संघर्ष मोर्चा ने कल की देशव्यापी हड़ताल का किया समर्थन

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
ठेका मुलाजिम संघर्ष मोर्चा की बैठक स्टैंड फाजिल्का में हुई जिसमें ठेका मुलाजिम संघर्ष मोर्चा पंजाब द्वारा तय किए कार्यक्रम तहत विचार-विमर्श किया गया और यह फैसला किया गया कि ठेका संघर्ष मोर्चा द्वारा 26 नवंबर को देशव्यापी हड़ताल का समर्थन किया जाता है।

इसके साथ ही सरकार द्वारा निजीकरण करने और कॉरपोरेट घरानों के विरोध में ही 26 नवंबर को सरकार के खिलाफ झंडा मार्च निकाला जाएगा और सरकार का विरोध किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर पनबस के अमरीक सिंह, गुरविंदर सिंह, मनप्रीत सिंह, जल सप्लाई के सुखचैन सिंह सोढी, बलविंदर सिंह नूरसमंद, पावरकॉम से निर्मल कुमार, अजय कुमार और पंजाब वेलफेयर बोर्ड से सुनील कुमार शामिल थे।

