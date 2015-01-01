पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा:डेंगू के खिलाफ लड़ाई में आखिरी हल्ला बोला जाए : डिप्टी कमिश्नर

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सफाई व्यवस्था और डेंगू की रोकथाम के लिए किए जा रहे प्रयासों संबंधी की चर्चा

डिप्टी कमिश्नर अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू ने आज नगर पालिका फाजिल्का का दौरा करके यहां नगर पालिका के स्टाफ और शहर के गणमान्य के साथ एक बैठक करके शहर के विकास, सफाई व्यवस्था और डेंगू रोकथाम के लिए किए जा रहे प्रयासों संबंधी चर्चा की।

इस मौके पर उन्होंने स्वास्थ्य विभाग और नगर पालिका को हिदायत की कि डेंगू खिलाफ एक आखिरी हल्ला बोल कर इस बीमारी को शहर में से खत्म किया जाए। उन्होंने इस लिए शहर में मच्छर मार दवा का छिड़काव करने के साथ जन जागरूकता गतिविधियां भी और तेज करने की हिदायत की। उन्होंने शहर निवासियों को भी सहयोग की अपील की। डीसी ने इस मौके पर कहा कि डेंगू और कोविड को रोकने के लिए लोग स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा दी सलाह का पालन करें। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाला समय कोविड के पक्ष से बहुत ही संवेदनशील है। इस लिए सावधानियां रखने में कोई ढील न की जाए । उन्होंने लोगों को मास्क पहनने, भीड़भाड़ से दूर रहने की सलाह दी।

‘मास्क ही वैक्सीन है ’ मंत्र का पालन किया जाए : डीसी

डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने मिशन फतेह के अंतर्गत लोगों से अपील की कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती तब तक ‘मास्क ही वैक्सीन है ’, मंत्र की पालना की जाए। इस मौके पर एसडीएम श्री केशव गोयल ने शहर में से जा रही जन जागरूकता गतिविधियों संबंधी जानकारी दी। कार्यकारी अधिकारी रजनीश कुमार ने इस मौके पर नगर कौंसिल की तरफ से सफाई व्यवस्था, फोगिंग, सूखे गीले कूड़े के प्रबंधन, कूड़े से तैयार की जा रही खाद आदि प्रोजेक्टों संबंधी जानकारी दी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा बताया गया कि यदि किसी को डेंगू का शक हो तो सिविल अस्पताल फाजिल्का के 21 नंबर कमरे में बनी लैब से मुफ्त टैस्ट करवाया जा सकता है। इस मौके सुरिंद्र कालड़ा ने शहर निवासियों की तरफ से प्रशासन को पूरे सहयोग का भरोसा दिया गया।

