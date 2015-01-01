पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:बॉर्डर रोड पर पशु से टकराने पर टेंट के सामान से लदी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पलटी, चालक की मौत

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
फाजिल्का के बॉर्डर रोड पर बीएसएफ मुख्यालय के समक्ष शुक्रवार रात 8.30 बजे टेंट के सामान से लदी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली एक बेसहारा पशु के साथ टकराकर खेतों में पलट गई जिसके कारण एक व्यक्ति की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। मामले की सूचना मिलने के 3 घंटे बाद पुलिस व एंबुलेंस पहुंची जिसके चलते घायल व्यक्ति ने दम तोड़ दिया।

पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर फाजिल्का के सिविल अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया जहां पर शनिवार को मृतक के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया। मोहन सिंह वासी माधव नगरी अपने दो साथियों सहित अपनी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पर गांव आलमशाह से टेंट का सामान लादकर फाजिल्का की तरफ से आ रहे थे।

जब वह बीएसएफ मुख्यालय के निकट पहुंचे तो अचानक एक पशु के टकरा जाने के बाद ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली अनियंत्रित हो गई और बार्डर रोड पर बीएसएफ मुख्यालय के समीप ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली दीवार तोड़कर खेत में जा घुसी जिससे चालक ट्रैक्टर के नीचे आ गया। इस कारण उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई किंतु ट्रैक्टर पर सवार दो अन्य लेबर के लोग बाल-बाल बच गए।

उक्त ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली ने एक बाइक सवार व्यक्तियों को भी अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। आसपास से गुजर रहे लोगों ने उनको ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली के नीचे से निकाला उक्त हादसे में ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली चालक मोहन सिंह वासी माधव नगरी की मौत हो गई जबकि ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पर सवार अन्य व्यक्ति बाल-बाच बच गए।

3 घंटे के बाद पहुंची सिटी थाना पुलिस बोली-यह हमारा क्षेत्र नहीं

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस बोली-मामले की जांच सदर थाना करेगा

मृत के बेटे निर्भय सिंह ने बताया कि उसको अपनी मां का फोन आया कि तुम्हारे पापा का रास्तें में एक्सीडेंट हुआ है जिस पर वह तुरंत घटना स्थाल पर पहुंच गया तो वहां जाकर उसने देखा कि उसके पिता अचेत पड़े थे। निर्भय सिंह ने कहा कि उसके द्वारा मामले की सूचना एंबुलेंस व पुलिस को दी गई किंतु तीन घंटे बाद जब सिटी थाना पुलिस पहुंची तो उनके द्वारा उनका क्षेत्र न होने के चलते शव को उठाने से इंकार कर दिया और उससे कहा कि उक्त मामले की तफ्तीश सदर पुलिस करेगी।

निर्भय सिंह ने बताया कि एंबुलेंस के देरी के आने के कारण ही उसके पिता की मौत हुई है यदि एंबुलेंस समय पर आ जाती तो उसके पिता की जान बच सकती थी। थाना सदर पुलिस द्वारा इस संबंध में धारा 174 के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है।

