भगवान वाल्मीकि जी का प्रकटोत्सव:हमें भगवान वाल्मीकि के जीवन और आदर्शों से लेनी चाहिए प्रेरणा - मार्शल

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • सर्वसमाज सर्वकल्याण संस्था ने श्रद्धालुओं को दी प्रकटोत्सव की बधाई

सर्व समाज सर्व कल्याण संस्था द्वारा श्रद्धालुओं को भगवान वाल्मीकि जी के प्रकटोत्सव की बधाई दी गई। इस मौके पर प्रधान संजीव बांसल मार्शल ने कहा कि सभी को भगवान वाल्मीकि जी के जीवन से प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि भगवान वाल्मीकि द्वारा रचित महाकाव्य रामायण नेकी पर आदर्श, भरपूर जीवन, आपसी भाइचारे पर मानवता की समानता का रास्ता दिखाता है।

स्थानीय वाल्मीकि आश्रम सभा बादल कालोनी द्वारा भगवान वाल्मीकि जी मंदिर से शोभायात्रा निकाली गई जिसका बाजारों में स्वागत किया गया। इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूर्णत: ध्यान रखा गया। इससे पूर्व समूह सेवादारों द्वारा झंडी दिखा कर शोभायात्रा को रवाना किया गया।

इस मौके पर भगवान वाल्मीकि जी संस्था के पदाधिकारी राज कुमार चावरिया, अर्जन देव चावरिया, फतेह चंद, गौतम, रविंद्र कुमार चावरिया, सर्वसमाज सर्व कल्याण

