घेराव:फाजिल्का पहुंचे श्वेत मलिक का किसानों ने तीन घंटे किया घेराव, सुरक्षा कोे आई पुलिस की दो बसें

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस अपनी नाकामियां छिपाने के लिए हमले करवा रही : श्वेत मलिक

फाजिल्का में भाजपा के पूर्व पंजाब प्रधान श्वेत मलिक के पहुंचने पर फाजिल्का के सक्षम ड्रीम होटल के बाहर भारतीय किसान यूनियन (सिद्धूपुर), भारतीय किसान यूनियन (कादियां), कुल हिंद किसान सभा, कामगार किसान यूनियन, पंजाब स्टूडेंट्स यूनियन, डेमोक्रेटिक टीचर्स फ्रंट द्वारा रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया तथा श्वेत मलिक गो बैक व बीजेपी सरकार मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाए गए।

जिसके बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस व किसानों के बीच तीखी नोकझोंक हुई तथा पुलिस ने किसानों को पीछे धकेल दिया और मौके पर पुलिस की 2 बसें भर कर पहुंची तथा उक्त स्थल को छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया गया। किसानों ने श्वेत मलिक जिस होटल में ठहरे थे उसका 3 घंटे तक घेराव किया। इसके बाद श्वेत मलिक को पुलिस सुरक्षा में बाहर सुरक्षित निकाला गया। इससे पहले किसानों द्वारा श्वेत मलिक को टोल प्लाजा गांव थेह कलंदर से आगे नहीं जाने दिया गया किंतु श्वेत मलिक रास्ता बदलकर किसी प्रकार होटल सक्षम ड्रीम पहुंचे जिसके बाद श्वेत मलिक द्वारा वर्कर बैठक को संबोधित किया।

किसान बोले-केंद्र सरकार फसल नहीं खरीदना चाहती तो बॉर्डर खोल दे, हम पाकिस्तान में बेच आएंगे

किसान नेता बूटा सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले 1 माह से पंजाब का किसान रेलवे लाइनों पर बैठा है। उनका यह धरना बिना किसी राजनीति के चल रहा है। किसानों के धरने में पंजाब के कोने-कोने से प्रत्येक वर्ग किसानों के साथ है। भाजपा नेता उनके संघर्ष को देखना चाहते थे कि वह ठंडा हो गया है या नहीं आज यह उनके जख्मों पर नमक छिड़कने आए हैं।

किसान नेता ने कहा कि दोपहर 12 बजे जब उनको श्वेत मलिक के आगमन की सूचना मिली तो वह उसका विरोध करने पहुंच गए। उन्होंने श्वेत मलिक को कहा कि यदि वह पंजाब को बचाना चाहता है तो मोदी को बता दे कि किसानों का रोष उसी तरह बरकरार है। धान मंडियों में पड़ी है तथा गेहूं अभी बीजनी बकाया है वह पेट भर लेंगे आप गेहूं विदेशों से मंगवा लेना। किसानों का कहना है कि यदि केन्द्र सरकार फसल नहीं खरीदना चाहती तो उनके लिए बॉर्डर खोल दे वह अपनी फसल पाकिस्तान को बेच आएंगे।

मलिक बोले-कैप्टन ने घर-घर नौकरी तो नहीं दी पर शराब की होम डिलीवरी जरूर दे दी
भाजपा के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्वेत मलिक फाजिल्का में एक जिला स्तरीय वर्कर बैठक को संबोधित करने हेतु पहुंचे थे जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस अपनी 4 साल की नाकामियों को छिपाने के लिए ऐसे हमले करवा रही है। भाजपा एमरजेंसी में भी नहीं डरी तो अब क्या डरेगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि 2022 में वोट की ताकत से हम कैप्टन को जवाब देंगे। पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने चुनाव से पहले वादा किया था कि वह पंजाब में नशा खत्म करेंगे, विद्यार्थियों को मोबाइल दिए जाएंगे, 2500 रुपए बेरोजगारी भत्ता, घर-घर नौकरी, 4 हफ्तों में पंजाब को नशा मुक्त करने के वादे किए थे किंतु उनको पूरा नहीं किया बल्कि पंजाब के इतिहास में पहली बार घर-घर शराब की होम डिलीवरी करने संबंधी मंजूरी दे दी थी। ऐसी सरकार पंजाब को क्या नशामुक्त करेगी।

