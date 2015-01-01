पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेहत केंद्र का उद्घाटन:फिराेजपुर में 101 सेहत केंद्र खुलेंगे, 26 प्रकार की दवाएं और 6 टेस्ट मुफ्त हाेंगे

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑनलाइन समाराेह में सीएम ने राज्य में 107 सेहत केंद्राें का उद्घाटन किया
  • विधायक परमिन्दर सिंह पिंकी की पत्नी इंद्रजीत कौर खोसा ने सेहत केंद्र का किया उद्घाटन

मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने शनिवार को चंडीगढ़ से एक ऑनलाइन समारोह के दौरान सूबे भर में 107 तंदरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्रों का उद्घाटन किया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कोविड-19 के दौरान सलाघायोग भूमिका निभाने वाले मेडिकल स्टाफ और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि इन योद्धाओं के साथ ही हम इस बीमारी पर काबू पाने में सफल हो रहे हैं। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कोविड-19 के वर्तमान रुझान के मद्देनजर सूबा निवासियों को और ज्यादा सावधान रहने की अपील करते हुए मिशन फतेह के अंतर्गत ‘मास्क ही वैक्सीन है’ का नारा दिया जो इस लड़ाई में हमारे लिए कारगर सिद्ध हो सकता है।

इस मौके पर सीएम ने कहा कि यह सेहत केंद्र लोगों को उनके घरों के नजदीक ही प्राथमिक सेहत सेवाएं देंगे। इन सेहत केंद्रों में 27 प्रकार की दवाएं और 6 प्रकार के मेडिकल टेस्ट बिल्कुल मुफ्त किए जाते हैं। केंद्र सरकार ने भी माना है कि पंजाब सेहत सहूलियतें उपलब्ध करवाने में अगुआ राज्य है। राज्य में 3049 केंद्र स्थापित किए जाने का लक्ष्य है जिसमें से 2046 स्थापित किए जा चुके हैं। जब कि 800 और अगले दो महीनों में शुरू कर दिए जाएंगे।

लोगाें को घरों के नजदीक ही मिल सकेगी सुविधाएं

डिप्टी कमिश्नर गुरपाल सिंह चाहल ने बताया कि सेहत केंद्रों से लोग अपने घरों के नजदीक ही अपनी, दवाएं और सेहत की जांच करवा सकेंगे। इस मौके जिला से समारोह में शिरकत करते विधायक परमिन्दर सिंह पिंकी की पत्नी इंद्रजीत कौर खोसा ने गांव रक्खड़ी में तंदरुस्त सेहत केंद्र का उद्घाटन किया। इसके अलावा गांव बारे कर में सिविल सर्जन डा. विनोद सरीन ने सेहत केंद्र का उद्घाटन किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें