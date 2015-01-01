पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:मुक्तसर में 12 नए पॉजिटिव, 17 हुए स्वस्थ

मुक्तसर2 दिन पहले
बुधवार को मुक्तसर जिले में 12 नए कॉरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज आने से अब पॉजिटिव मरीजों की गिनती 3646 हो गई है, जिनमें से 3463 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर घर लौट गए हैं। इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए डॉ. एचएन सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में बुधवार उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार को पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों 3 मुक्तसर, 1 मलोट, 7 गिद्दड़बाहा, 1 थेहड़ी से संबंधित है।

उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक जिले में 65997 मरीजों के सैम्पल लिए गए थे, जिनमें से 60552 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव पाई गई, जबकि 1601 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट आनी अभी बाकी है। उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार को 17 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौट गए हैं। अब 90 मरीज एक्टिव हैं।

फिरोजपुर जिले में 3 नए संक्रमित

फिरोजपुर|बुधवार को जिले में 3 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आने से अब जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4435 हो गई है। वहीं बुधवार को 4 मरीज रिकवर होकर घरों को लौट गए हैं जिसके चलते अब जिले में 4435 मरीजों में से 4244 लोग रिकवर होकर घर लौट चुके हैं व 136 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 55 है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जिले में बुधवार को 326 कोरोना सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे हैं जिसके चलते अब तक 71 हजार 8 सैंपल कोरोना जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं जिसमें से 66 हजार 273 सैंपलाें की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है व 300 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है।

