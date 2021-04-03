पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:मुक्तसर में 14 के कागजात रद्द, शिअद उम्मीदवारों ने घेरा डीसी दफ्तर

मुक्तसर2 घंटे पहले
मुक्तसर के डीसी कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन करते हुए अकाली विधायक रोजी बरकंदी व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
मुक्तसर के डीसी कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन करते हुए अकाली विधायक रोजी बरकंदी व अन्य।
  • मलोट में 187 में से 10 और गिद्दड़बाहा में दाखिल किए 109 नामांकन में रद्द हुए 11

जिले की 3 नगर कौंसिलों मलोट/मुक्तसर व गिद्दड़बाहा में नामांकनों की पड़ताल के बाद रिटर्निंग अधिकारियोंं ने देर शाम तक भी लिस्ट नहीं लगाई, जिसके चलते शहर वासियों में पूरा दिन कई तरह की चर्चाएं चलती रही। अकाली दल का आरोप था कि कांग्रेस सरकार के दबाव में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी अकाली दल के उम्मीदवारों के कागज रद्द करना चाहते हैं।

मुक्तसर में शाम साढ़े 7 बजे लगाई लिस्ट में 256 में से 14 उम्मीदवारों के कागज रद्द किए गए जिनमें 2 उम्मीदवार शिअद के भी शामिल हैं। रद्द किए गए अकाली दल नामांकन पत्रों में 2 सगे भाई शमिल हैं जिनमें बड़ा भाई रणजीत सिंह जीता वार्ड नं. 8 से चुनाव लड़ रहा था और छोटा भाई जगमीत सिंह जगी पूर्व पार्षद वार्ड नं. 12 से चुनाव लड़ रहा है । शहर में फैली चर्चा सरकार के दबाव में कई अकाली उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्र रद्द किए जा रहे हैं।

पता चलते ही शिरोमणि अकाली दल के विधायक कंवरजीत सिंह रोजी बरकंदी ने सैकड़ों अकाली वर्करों सहित डीसी कार्यालय के मुख्य गेट पर धरना लगाकर नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी। यह धरना रात्रि के 8 बजे तक भी जारी था। एसडीएम स्वर्णजीत कौर ने बताया कि कुल 256 नामांकनोंं की पड़ताल उपरांत 14 नामांकन पत्र रद्द किए गए हैं, जिनसें से 4 अकाली दल, 1 भाजपा, 1 बसपा, 8 आजाद के नामांकन रद्द किए गए हैं।

इस संबंधी विधायक रोजी बरकंदी ने कहा कि प्रशासन द्वारा कांग्रेस के दबाव में अकाली दल के कई उम्मीदवारों के नामांकर रद्द किए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार सरासर धक्का कर रही है। वहीं मलोट में कुल नामांकन 187, जिनमें से 10 रिजेक्ट हो गए। 177 मैदान में रह गए। 4 आजाद के नामांकन रद्द। शिअद के 2, आप के 2, बीजेपी और कांग्रेस का 1-1 प्रत्याशी शामिल हैं। वहीं गिद्दड़बाड़ा में कुल नामांकन 109, रद्द 11, 2 अकाली दल, 3 आम आदमी पार्टी और 6 आजाद उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं।

