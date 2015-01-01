पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:मुक्तसर जिले में 17 और फिरोजपुर से 4 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
मिशन फतेह के तहत कोविड-19 संबंधी स्वास्थ्य विभाग सतर्कता से काम कर रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एचएन सिंह ने बताया कि जिला मुक्तसर में सोमवार को 17 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है जबकि 18 लोग स्वास्थ्य होकर घर लौट गए है।

अब तक जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 69 हो गई है। सोमवार को मुक्तसर से 7, मलोट से 5, 1 गिद्दड़बाहा, 1 कर्मपट्टी, 1 विर्क खेड़ा, 1 बोदीवाला और 1 पॉजिटिव केस गांव घग्गा से संबंधित है। उन्होंने बताया कि सोमवार को 18 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर घर लौट गए है। जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 142 है। अब तक जिले में कुल 50171 सैंपल लिए गए थे, जिनमें 46363 लोगों के सैंपल निगेटिव पाए गए हैं। जिले में अब कुल 2931 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर घर जा चुके हैं और जिले में अब 557 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। वहीं, फिरोजपुर में सोमवार को जिले में 4 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आने से अब जिले में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4251 हो गई है । जिले में 4040 मरीज रिकवर होकर घरों को लौट चुके हैं तो 127 की मौत हो चुकी है। अब भी जिले में एक्टिव केस 85 है। जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अब तक 53 हजार 955 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं जिसमें से 49 हजार 696 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है तो वहीं 7 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

