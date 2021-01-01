पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:2 बाइक की टक्कर से 2 घायल, एक ने तोड़ा दम

मुक्तसर3 घंटे पहले
शहर के अबोहर रोड पर सुबह करीब 11 बजे दो मोटरसाइकिलों की आपसी टक्कर में महिला सहित 2 व्यक्ति के घायल हो गए, जबकि उपचार के दौरान एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। अबोहर रोड बाईपास के नजदीक मोटरसाइकिल नं पीबी 69 सी 8771 जोकि गुरविंदर सिंह वासी महाबद्धर चला रहा था, व उसके साथ उसकी मां परमजीत कौर भी सवार था व सामने से आ रहे मोटरसाइकिल बजाज सीटी 100 नं पीबी 30 एस 6203 चमकौर सिंह की आपस में जबरदस्ती टक्कर हो गई।

इस टक्कर में चमकौर सिंह व परमजीत कौर के गंभीर चोटें लगी, जिसे सालासर सेवा सोसायटी की एंबुलेंस में निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया। इस टक्कर में गंभीर रूप से घायल चमकौर सिंह की उपचार दौरान अस्पताल में मौत हो गई।

