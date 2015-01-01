पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान धरना:6 ब्लॉकों से 200 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में 2 हजार किसान दिल्ली रवाना,ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में गैस सिलेंडर, राशन व मोबाइल चार्ज समेत हर सुविधा उपलब्ध

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कृषि कानूनों को रद करवाने के लिए फिरोजपुर से रवाना हुए किसान, शुक्रवार को भी 4 हजार गए थे

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लागू किए गए तीनों कृषि कानूनों को रद करवाने के लिए पंजाब में 89 दिनों से और दिल्ली में 17 दिनों से किसानों का धरना जारी है। वहीं दिल्ली में अन्य प्रदेशों से भी किसान धरने में शामिल होने के आ रहे हैं। किसानों में कानूनों को रद करवाने के इतना जोश है कि उनको ठंडी में सड़कों पर बिताना पड़ रहा है लेकिन उनका कहना है कि जब कि केंद्र सरकार कृषि कानूनों को रद नहीं करती हम यहां से नहीं जाएंगे। जिले के छह खंडों से 200 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियां पर दो हजार से अधिक किसान रवाना हुए। किसानों ने कहा कि ऐसे काफिले अब कृषि कानून रद न होने तक दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होते रहेंगे।

किसान ट्रॉलियों में बिस्तर व जरूरी वस्तुएं भी लेकर गए हैं। दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों को रवाना करने के लिए भी बड़ी संख्या में किसान एकत्रित हो रहे हैं और उन्हें कानून रद न होने तक दिल्ली में डटे रहने के लिए प्रेरित भी कर रहे हैं। फिरोजपुर जिले से शुक्रवार को भी 4000 किसान दिल्ली हुए थे रवाना वहीं मल्लांवाला की महिलाओं ने 3 क्विंटल पिन्नियां बनाकर भेजी हैं।

जिले से 10 हजार किसान पहुंच चुके हैं दिल्ली

महिलाएं व बच्चे भी इस संघर्ष में अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझते हुए दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों को काम संभालने की आश्वासन देकर विदा कर रहे हैं। किसानों ने कहा कि जब तक दिल्ली फतेह नहीं होती तब तक वे शांत नहीं रहेंगे। इन काफिलों में किसानों के साथ अन्य वर्गों के लोग भी शामिल होने लगे हैं। अब तक जिले से 10 हजार किसान दिल्ली जा चुके हैं।

सहायता राशि भेजी

दिल्ली में धरना दे रहे किसानों के लिए पुराना बारेके के किसानों ने क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन को सवा लाख की सहायता राशि भेजी है।

तलवंडी भाई में टोल फ्री आंदोलन

किसानों ने टोल फ्री प्रोग्राम के तहत तलवंडी भाई के पास कोट करोड़ कलां में स्थित टोल प्लाजा पर धरना लगाया। टोल प्लाजा पर भारतीय किसान यूनियन (क्रांतिकारी) की ओर से जनरल सचिव बलदेव सिंह जीरा और जिला प्रधान अवतार सिंह की अध्यक्षता में पक्का मोर्चा लगाया गया और इस मोर्चे में आज भारतीय किसान यूनियन (कादियां) के नेताओं ने भी शमूलियत की। इस माैके पर जसवीर सिंह माहला, राजिंदर पाल सिंह लाडा सुलहानी, जसपिंदर सिंह ज़िला प्रधान फरीदकोट, गमदूर सिंह संगराहूर, जगदीप सिंह जग्गा, साधु सिंह माहला के अलावा अन्य उपस्थित थे।

