पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन:6700 में से 21 फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन, कम प्रतिशत की वजह-एसएमएम मिला फिर भी नहीं आए

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: कपिल सेठी
  • कॉपी लिंक
वैक्सीन डोज लगवाती फ्रंटलाईन वर्कर व हौसल अफजाई करते जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. सतपाल भगत व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
वैक्सीन डोज लगवाती फ्रंटलाईन वर्कर व हौसल अफजाई करते जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. सतपाल भगत व अन्य।
  • फिरोजपुर में 25, फिरोजशाह 19, ममदोट में 3 हेल्थ वर्करों ने लगवाया टीका

जिले में 16 जनवरी से 1 फरवरी तक कोरोना रोधी वैक्सीन कोविशील्ड लगाने के लिए पहले चरण में 3901 हैल्थ वर्कराें को पंजीकृत किया गया था। इनमें से मात्र 692 हेल्थ वर्करों को ही वैक्सीन लगाई जा सकी है। जिले में वैक्सीनेशन के लिए कई सैशन साइटें बनाई गई जहां वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए टीमें तैनात की गईं मगर जागरूकता के अभाव में हेल्थ वर्कर वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए पहुंचे ही नहीं।

कई जगहों पर हेल्थ वर्करों के वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए न पहुंचने के चलते वैक्सीन व्यर्थ हो गई। अब जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण शुरू हो गया है। जिले के 6700 फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को वैैक्सीन लगाई जानी है जिसे लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग अधिकारी-कर्मचारी वर्करों को जागरूक कर रहे हैं।

पहले चरण में जिले के 3901 स्टेट स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों में से 692 को लगाई गई थी डोज

जानिए, क्यों बर्बाद हो रही है वैक्सीन

वैक्सीन के 10 डोज को एक क्वाइल में रिफिल किया गया है। एक दिन में 100 वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगेगी। एक साइट पर 6 लोग वैक्सीन लगवाने गए तो असमंजस यह है कि क्वाइल खोलें या नहीं। अगर 1 क्वाइल खुली तो 4 घंटे में वैक्सीन 10 लोगों को लगनी चाहिए। अगर वह 6 लोगों को लगी और उन 4 घंटों के भीतर कोई ओर वैक्सीन लगवाने नहीं पहुंचा तो वह 4 डोज व्यर्थ हो जाएंगे। हर साइट पर 10 प्रतिशत वैक्सीन डोज व्यर्थ जा रही हैं।

पहली खेप में जिले को 6200 और दूसरी में 5500 वैक्सीन डोज मिली

जिले में अब तक 11, 700 डोज कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन पहुंच चुकी है। पहली खेप में जिले को 6200 व दूसरी खेप में 5500 वैक्सीन डोज मिली हैं। यह वैक्सीन डोज मिल्ट्री के 930 वर्करों, 120 सैंट्रल हैल्थ वर्करों, 3901 स्टेट हैल्थ वर्करों व 983 प्राइवेट हैल्थ वर्करों को लगाए जाने के लिए मिली है।

पहले चरण में जिले के 3901 स्टेट हेल्थ वर्करों में से 692 को पहली डोज लगाई जा चुकी है। बुधवार से जिले में वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण शुरू हो चुका है जिसमें जिले के 6700 फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगाई जानी है। बुधवार को जिला सिविल अस्पताल में 100 फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों में से 1 ने तो वीरवार को सिविल अस्पताल फिरोजपुर व जीरा में 185 फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों में से 20 ने वैक्सीन लगवाई है। वीरवार को कुल 500 हैल्थ वर्करों में से 62 ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। इनमें सिविल अस्पताल फिरोजपुर में 25, फिरोजशाह 19, ममदोट 3, मक्खू व गुरु हरसहाए में किसी भी हैल्थ वर्कर ने वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाई।

विभाग कर रहा कोविड वैक्सीनेशन के लिए जागरूक : जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी

इस बारे में जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. सतपाल भगत ने कहा कि पहले चरण में जिले में 3901 हैल्थ वर्करों में से 692 को वैक्सीन डोज लगाई जा चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। विभाग के अधिकारी यहां तक कि सीएमओ खुद सैंटरों पर जाकर हेल्थ और फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों के साथ मीटिंगें कर उन्हें वैक्सीनेशन के लिए जागरूक कर रहे हैं। विभाग के अधिकारी खुद वैक्सीनेशन करवा रहे हैं ताकि अन्य वर्करों को प्रोत्साहित किया जा सके।

वैक्सीन व्यर्थ जाने का एक यह भी कारण

इस बारे में जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. सतपाल भगत ने कहा कि विभाग की ओर प्रतिदिन जिन लोगों को एसएमएस के जरिए सूचित किया जाता है वही साइट पर जाकर वैक्सीनेशन करवा सकता है। अगर उनमें से कोई भी वैक्सीनेशन के लिए नहीं पहुंचा तो साइट पर ड्यूटी कर रहा कोई भी कर्मचारी बिना एसएमएस प्राप्त वर्कर या बाहरी व्यक्ति की वैक्सीनेशन नहीं कर सकता। विभाग की ओर से हर रोज सैशन साइट के मुताबिक 100 लोगों को एसएमएस के जरिए जानकारी दी जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें