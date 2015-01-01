पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:मुक्तसर में 3 की मौत, 16 नए पॉजिटिव; 78 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत

मुक्तसर3 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक 3326 लोग हो चुके हैं पॉजिटिव

मंगलवार को मुक्तसर जिले में कोरोना से 3 मौत होने से अब गिनती 78 हो गई है जबकि 16 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज आने से मरीजों की गिनती 3326 हो गई है, जिनमें से 3046 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौट गए है।

इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए डॉ. एचएन सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में मंगलवार को 3 और मौत हो गई जिनमें एक 65 वर्षीय व्यक्ति गिद्दड़बाहा का है, जोकि 5 नवंबर से फरीदकोट मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती करवाया गया था, जिसका मंगलवार को देहांत हो गया था।

दूसरी 65 वर्षीय महिला जोकि गांव बुट्टर से संबंधित है का देहांत भी फरीदकोट मेडिकल कॉलेज में हो गया। इसी तरह तीसरा मुक्तसर का वासी 65 वर्षीय व्यक्ति जोकि जालंधर के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती जिसका भी मंगलवार हो देहांत हो गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि मंगलवार को पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 8 मुक्तसर, 2 मलोट, 2 गिद्दड़बाहा, 1 रूपाणा, 1 लंबी, 1 कोटभाई, 1 दयोन खेड़ा से संबंधित है। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक जिले में 53008 मरीजों के सैम्पल लिए गए थे, जिनमें से 48982 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव पाई गई, जबकि 567 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट आनी अभी बाकी है। उन्होंने बताया कि मंगलवार को 6 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौट गए हैं।

फिरोजपुर में राहत-नहीं आए नए पॉजिटिव केस

फिरोजपुर. मंगलवार को जिले में कोई भी कोरोना का नया पॉजिटिव केस सामने नहीं आया जिसके चलते अब जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 75 है। जिले में अब तक कुल 4296 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं जिसमें से 4089 केस रिकवर होकर घर लौट चुके हैं तो वहीं 132 की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं मंगलवार को 291 कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं जिसके चलते अब तक 55 हजार 853 सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए।

