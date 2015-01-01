पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:मुक्तसर जिले में 3 नए पॉजिटिव,फिरोजपुर जिले में 5 नए संक्रमित

मुक्तसर2 घंटे पहले
मुक्तसर|शनिवार को मुक्तसर जिले में 3 नए कॉरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज आने से अब पॉजिटिव मरीजों की गिनती 3689 हो गई है, जिनमें से 3489 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर घर लौट गए हैं। इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए डॉ. एचएन सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में शनिवार उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार को पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों 1 मलोट, 1 सरावां बोदलां व 1 काऊनी से संबंधित है। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक जिले में 67979 मरीजों के सैम्पल लिए गए थे, जिनमें से 62881 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव पाई गई, जबकि 1212 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट आनी अभी बाकी है। उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार को 7 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौट गए हैं। अब 107 मरीज एक्टिव हैं।

फिरोजपुर|शनिवार को जिले में 5 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आने से अब जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4465 हो गई है । वहीं शनिवार को 5 मरीज रिकवर होकर घरों को लौट गए हैं जिसके चलते अब जिले में 4465 मरीजों में से 4262 लोग रिकवर होकर घर लौट चुके हैं व 139 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 64 है। स्वास्थय विभाग की ओर से जिले में शनिवार को 463 कोरोना सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे हैं जिसके चलते अब तक 72 हजार 362 सैंपल कोरोना जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं।

