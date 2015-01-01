पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आबकारी विभाग व पुलिस ने संयुक्त तलाशी अभियान:सतलुज दरिया के किनारे 32 हजार लीटर लाहन और 1200 बोतल शराब की बरामद

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
आबकारी विभाग व पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से नशे पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए चलाई गई मुहिम लगातार जारी है। अब आबकारी विभाग व पुलिस टीम की ओर से सतुलज दरिया के किनारों पर छापेमारी कर 32 हजार लीटर लाहन व करीब 1200 बोतल अवैध शराब बरामद की है। टीम की ओर से लाहन व शराब के साथ लाहन तैयार करने के लिए इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाले बर्तन व टयूब भी बरामद की है। टीम की ओर से लाहन बरामद कर उसे नष्ट कर दिया गया है। अधिकारियों ने कहा लाहन व शराब की बरामदगी के बाद आरोपियों पर मामले दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा जिला पुलिस की ओर से तीन अलग-अलग मामलों में 780 बोतल शराब व 110 लीटर लाहन बरामद कर 5 आरोपियों पर एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

वहीं जिला पुलिस की ओर से भी तीन अलग-अलग मामलों में गश्त व चेकिंग के दौरान 780 बोतल शराब व 110 लीटर लाहन बरामद कर पांच आरोपियों के खिलाफ आबकारी एक्ट के तहत तीन अलग-अलग थानों में मामले दर्ज किए हैं। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई करनैल सिंह ने बताया कि गश्त के दौरान गांव हबीबके में मौजूद थे तो मुखबिर ने सूचना दी कि सोनू निवासी खूह मोहर सिंह वाला, करनैल सिंह निवासी झुग्गे छीने वाला और मीतू निवासी गांव अलीके जोकि मिलकर शराब तैयार करके बेचते है। जोकि गांव अलीकेके नजदीक सतलुज दरिया के किनारे सरकंडों में शराब की ट्यूबें रखकर ले जाने के लिए किसी वाहन की इंतजार कर रहे है।

इस पर पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी करके उक्त जगह पर छापेमारी की तो उक्त आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए व पुलिस को मौके से 8 ट्यूब में 780 बोतल शराब बरामद हुई। दूसरे मामले में थाना तलवंडी भाई पुलिस की ओर से की गई कार्रवाई की जानकारी देते हुए एएसआई मेजर सिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने पुलिस पार्टी सहित गुप्त सूचना पर कार्रवाई करते हुए 70 लीटर लाहन बरामद की मगर आरोपी मंटू निवासी गांव सुल्हानी मौके से फरार हो गया। उधर थाना घल्लखुर्द के एएसआई हरजिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने पुलिस पार्टी सहित कार्रवाई करते हुए 40 किलो लाहन बरामद की मगर आरोपी मलकीत सिंह निवासी गांव बधनी गुलाब सिंह मौके से फरार हो गया।

