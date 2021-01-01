पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:जिले में 3 नगर कौंसिलों के लिए चौथे दिन तक 322 ने नामांकन पत्र किए दाखिल

मुक्तसर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुक्तसर में 183, गिद्दड़बाहा, 52 और मलोट में 87 प्रत्याशियों ने भरे नामांकन पत्र

जिले में मुक्तसर, मलोट व गिद्दड़बाहा नगर कौंसिलों के चुनाव के लिए चौथे दिन तक उम्मीदवारों ने 322 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं जिनमेंं मुक्तसर नगर कौंसिल के लिए 183, गिद्दड़बाहा नगर कौंसिल के लिए 52 व मलोट नगर कौंसिल के लिए 87 नामांकन पत्र शामिल हैं। मंगलवार को शिअद के 43, कांग्रेस के 34, आम आदमी पार्टी के 34, भाजपा 14, बहुजन समाज पार्टी के 10 व पंजाब लेबर पार्टी 1, 47 आजाद प्रत्याशियों

ने अपने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। नगर कौंसिल चुनाव पर बोलते हुए अकाली दल से विधायक कंवरजीत सिंह रोजी बरकंदी ने कहा कि वह शहर वासियों के समक्ष गत 10 वर्ष दौरान अकाली दल द्वारा करवाए गए विकास कार्याे को लेकर जाएंगे और उम्मीद है कि उनके विकास कार्याे पर मोहर लगाते हुए अकाली दलके प्रत्याशियों वोट डालेंगे।

उधर आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता जगदीप सिंह काका बराड़ ने कहा कि वह दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी द्वारा किए गए कार्याे के आधार पर मुक्तसर में भी साफ सुथरे उम्मीदवारों को वोट डालने के लिए लोगों से अपील करेंगे और नगर कौंसिल चुनावों में जीत प्राप्त कर शहर का विकास करवाएंगे। कांग्रेस पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष हरचरण सिंह सोथा व पूर्व विधायक करन कौर बराड़ ने कहा कि वह इन नगर कौंसिल के चुनावों में कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की सरकार द्वारा करवाए गए विकास कार्याे को लेकर लोगों के सामने जाएंगे और वोट मांगेगे, उन्हें उम्मीद है कि शहर के विकास के लिए शहर के वोटर कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रत्याशियों को जीत दिलाएंगे।

