गिद्दड़बाहा में आंखाें का मुफ्त जांच व ऑपरेशन कैंप लगाया:35 व्यक्तियों की हुई जांच, 20 लोगों का होगा ऑपरेशन, दवाएं भी मुफ्त दी जाएंगी

गिद्दड़बाहा3 घंटे पहले
श्री स्वर्ण कांता जी महाराज के आशीर्वाद से समाजसेवी संस्था उम्मीद एनजीओ गिद्दड़बाहा द्वारा स्थानीय माता संतोषी अस्पताल में आंखों का मुफ्त जांच और ऑपरेशन कैंप लगाया गया। इस कैंप का उद्घाटन समाजसेवी प्रशांत गोयल द्वारा किया गया जबकि जैन साध्वियों श्री समता जी महाराज और साध्वी प्रगति जी महाराज ने इस मौके पर शिरकत करके कैंप के आयोजकों और उपस्थित लाेगाें को आशीर्वाद दिया।

इस अवसर पर जिले के सिविल सर्जन डा. हरी नरायण सिंह ने भी विशेष तौर पर शिरकत की। कैंप के दौरान आंखों के विशेषज्ञ डा. करण सारवाल द्वारा मरीजों की आंखों की जांच की गई। कैंप संबधी जानकारी देते हुए उम्मीद एनजीओ के चेयरमैन एडवोकेट एनडी सिंगला और डा. भरतदीप गर्ग ने बताया कि इस कैंप में कुल 35 मरीजों की आंखों की जांच की गई है जबकि इनमें से 20 मरीजों की आंखों के ऑपरेशन किए जायेंगें। मरीजों जरूरत के अनुसार दवाएं भी मुफ्त दी गई हैं।

डाॅ. भरतदीप गर्ग ने कैंप में आए हुए मेहमान का धन्यवाद किया। इस मौके पर डा. अनूप बांसल, उम्मीद एनजीओ के चेयरमैन एडवोकेट एनडी सिंगला, बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान एडवोकेट कुलजिन्द्र सिंह संधू, डा. अनिल गर्ग, संजीव गर्ग, एडवोकेट रोहित नारंग, एडवोकेट हरसिमरन सिद्धू, एडवोकेट जतिन्द्र गर्ग, धमेंन्द्र सिंह, राकेश मक्कड़ और हरदीप सिंह देद आदि भी उपस्थित थे।

