धोखाधड़ी:4 कनाल जमीन का 8 लाख बयाना लिया, फिर भी नहीं की रजिस्ट्री; केस

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
फिरोजपुर के एक व्यक्ति से चार कनाल जमीन का सौदे में आठ लाख रुपए लेकर रजिस्ट्री किसी और के नाम करने मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी करने के आरोप में थाना कैंट फिरोजपुर में दो व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस को दिए बयान में शाम सिंह पुत्र बाज सिंह निवासी नजदीक बागी अस्पताल ने बताया कि रेशम सिंह और उसके भाई रजिन्दर सिंह पुत्र बलकार सिंह निवासी गांव तूत जिला फिरोजपुर ने उसके साथ 24 अगस्त 2017 को गांव तूत में अपनी चार कनाल जमीन का इकरारनामा साढ़े 16 लाख प्रति एकड़ के हिसाब के साथ उसके साथ बेचने का किया था और इकरारनामा लिखते समय आठ लाख रुपए बतौर बयाना उन्होंने वसूल किए थे और बाकी रकम रजिस्ट्री के समय 28 अगस्त 2919 पर देने मुकर्रर किए थे, परंतु आरोपियों ने जमीन की रजिस्ट्री की तारीख से पहले ही मई 2018 को उक्त चार कनाल जमीन सुमनदीप सिंह व अन्य को बेच कर उनके नाम रजिस्ट्री कर दी। एएसआई रमन‌ कुमार ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता के बयानों पर दोनों भाईयों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

