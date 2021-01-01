पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम:4 एसपी, 10 डीएसपी, 20 थाना प्रभारी, 10 इंस्पेक्टर और 1600 पुलिसकर्मी संभालेंगे सुरक्षा व्यवस्था

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • शहीद भगत सिंह स्टेडियम में होगा जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह को लेकर पुलिस की ओर से सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध किए गए हैं। दिल्ली की तरह यहां भी किसान ट्रैक्टर परेड न कर दें इसके लिए पुलिस ने चौकसी बढ़ा दी है। हालांकि किसानों की तरफ से यहां पर ट्रैक्टर परेड को लेकर किसी प्रकार की कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है पर एहतियात के तौर पर पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के प्रबंध कर लिए हैं। शहीद भगत सिंह स्टेडियम में जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम होगा।

कोविड-19 के चलते कार्यक्रम सादा होगा। एसएसपी के नेतृत्व में 4 एसपी, 10 डीएसपी, 20 थानों के प्रभारी व विंगों के इंचार्ज, 10 इंस्पेक्टर, 1600 से अधिक पुलिस कर्मी गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर तैनात किए गए हैं। पंजाब विधानसभा के डिप्टी स्पीकर अजायब सिंह भट्टी प्रातः 9 बजे हुसैनीवाला शहादत स्मारक में शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के बाद 9.58 बजे शहीद भगत सिंह स्टेडियम में राष्ट्रीय झंडा फहराएंगे।

डीसी गुरपाल सिंह चहल ने बताया कि कोविड-19 कारण इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस मौके सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियां नहीं करवाई जा रहीं। एसपी (डी) रतन सिंह बराड़ ने बताया कि 26 जनवरी के चलते जिले में हर तरह की चौकसी रख रहे हैं। भारतीय किसान यूनियन डकौंदा के ब्लॉक प्रधान नरिंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि उनकी यूनियन का दिल्ली के अलावा अन्य किसी भी स्थान पर 26 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर परेड निकालने का कार्यक्रम नहीं है।

वहीं मुक्तसर जिले में किसानों द्वारा की जाने वाली किसान गणतंत्र ट्रैक्टर परेड के चलते जिला पुलिस ने सख्त सुरक्षा प्रबंध किए हैं। इस बार कोरोना के चलते विद्यार्थियों द्वारा रंगारंग कार्यक्रम झांकियां, राष्ट्रीय व सामूहिक गान नहीं होगा।

फिरोजपुर में विस के डिप्टी स्पीकर अजायब सिंह और मुक्तसर में वित्त मंत्री फहराएंगे तिरंगा

मुक्तसर में 3 एसपी, 4 डीएसपी और 1200 जवान रहेंगे तैनात

मुक्तसर|यहां 3 एसपी, 4 डीएसपी, मुक्तसर सिटी, सदर, थाना बरीवाला, थाना कोटभाई, थाना सदर मलोट, थाना कबरवाला, थाना लंबी, थाना लक्खेवाली के अलावा 7 चौकियां के अलावा करीब 1200 पुलिस के जवान सुरक्षा में तैनात रहेंगे। सुबह 9.58 पर वित्त मंत्री मनप्रीत सिंह बादल ध्वज फहराने के बाद परेड का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

