शिकायत:5 दिन पहले राशन लेने मुक्तसर आया व्यक्ति नहीं पहुंचा घर, परिजनों ने पुलिस काे दी शिकायत

5 दिन पहले गांव चक मदरसा का एक व्यक्ति मुक्तसर में राशन लेने के लिए आया, जिसने राशन दुकानदार से लेकर रिक्शे पर रखवा तो लिया, परंतु अपने घर नहीं पहुंचा। जानकारी देते बलविंदर सिंह पुत्र धर्म सिंह वासी गांव चक मदरसा ने बताया कि उसका भाई जोगिन्द्र सिंह (45)जोकि 5 दिन पहले गांव से मुक्तसर अपने बाइक पर राशन लेने के लिए आया था, जिसने राशन लेकर रिक्शे पर रखवा दिया व खुद दुकानदार को कुछ समय बाद आने काे बोलकर अपना बाइक दुकान आगे ही खड़ाकर चला गया।

जब शाम तक वह वापस न लौटा तो उक्त दुकानदार ने जोगिन्द्र सिंह के घर फोन किया। इस उपरांत इस पूरी घटना की जानकारी पारिवारिक सदस्यों ने थाना सिटी पुलिस को दी। परिवारिक सदस्यों ने कार्रवाई में हुई देरी को लेकर कुछ समय के लिए थाना सिटी के समक्ष धरना भी लगाया गया था, परंतु पुलिस कर्मचारियों के विश्वास के बाद उन्होंने धरना जल्दी ही समाप्त कर दिया। एसएचओ मोहन लाल ने बताया कि गुमशुदा की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली गई है।

