वैक्सीनेशन:मुक्तसर में 50 फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

मुक्तसर2 घंटे पहले
सिविल अस्पताल में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाते हुए जिला पुलिस कप्तान डी. सुडरविली व अन्य अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
जिले में अब तक 901 को वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। आज 1908 में से 50 फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। वहीं 59 डोज वेस्ट हुए हैं। सिविल सर्जन मुक्तसर डॉ. रंजू सिंगला ने बताया कि पहले चरण में सिर्फ प्राइवेट व सरकारी सेहत हैल्थ वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई है, आज से फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों जिनमें रैवेन्यू विभाग, पुलिस विभाग, म्युनिसिपल कॉर्पोरेशन के सैनिटाइजेशन वर्कर्ज दि शामिल हैं, को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगाने का काम शुरू हो गया है।

डॉ. रंजू सिंगला सिविल सर्जन की उपस्थिति में जिला पुलिस कप्तान डी. सुडरविली ने स्वेच्छा से सिविल अस्पताल मुक्तसर में सबसे पहला इंजैक्शन लगवाकर दूसरे पड़ाव की शुरुआत की। इसके अतिरिक्त अन्य पुलिस ऑफिसर्ज राजपाल सिंह हुंदल एसपी (डी), कुलवंत राए एसपी, गुरमेल सिंह एसपी, नरिंदर सिंह डीएसपी, जसमीत सिंह डीएसपी, सुमीर अरोड़ा डीएसपी व अन्य अधिकारियों ने स्वय इच्छा से सिविल अस्पताल मुक्तसर में टीके लगवाए।

इस समय डॉ. सुनील बांसल डिप्टी मेडिकल कमीशनर, डॉ. सतीश गोयल सीनियर मेडिकल अधिकारी, डॉ. पवन मित्तल जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी, डॉ. वंदना बांसल, डॉ. मेघा डब्लयू एचओ, सुखमंदर सिंह व विनोद खुराना जिला मास मीडिया अधिकारी, सुनीता व खुशदीप शर्मा उपस्थित थे।

