विधायक ने की मदद:कुष्ठ आश्रम को सोलर सिस्टम लगाने को दिए 7 लाख

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
विधायक परमिंदर सिंह पिंकी ने कुष्ठ आश्रम फिरोजपुर में सोलर सिस्टम लगाने के लिए मैनेजमेंट को 7 लाख रुपए का चेक भेंट किया। विधायक पिंकी ने कहा कि सोलर सिस्टम लगने से यह आश्रम न सिर्फ बिजली के मामले में आत्मनिर्भर बनेगा बल्कि बिजली के बिल का बोझ भी खत्म हो जाएगा।

विधायक ने कहा कि उन्हें खुशी है कि इन जरूरतमंदों की मदद करने का उन्हें मौका मिला है। उन्होंने कहा कि इन जरूरतमंद लोगों की देखरेख के लिए जिले में यह एकमात्र जगह है, जहां उनके रहने, खाने पीने सहित हर प्रकार सुविधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैनेजमेंट द्वारा बिजली बिल के बचने वाले पैसों को यहां रहने वाले लोगों की देखभाल पर खर्च किया जाएगा।

विधायक पिंकी ने कहा कि हम खुद के लिए तो कुछ न कुछ करते ही रहते हैं मगर हमें ऐसे जरूरतमंद लोगों के लिए कुछ करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी हमेशा इच्छा होती है कि वह ऐसे जरूरतमंदों व शहर निवासियों के लिए भलाई के काम करते रहे। कुष्ठ आश्रम के मैनेजमेंट मेंबरों ने कहा कि विधायक परमिंदर सिंह पिंकी के प्रयास से ही यह कार्य संभव हो सका है।

