जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की गिनती 3054:मुक्तसर जिले से 8 और फिरोजपुर से 3 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए

मुक्तसर/फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को मुक्तसर जिले में 8 और फिरोजपुर जिले से 3 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए। अब मुक्तसर जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की गिनती 3054 हो गई है, जिनमें से 2860 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौट गए हैं और अब एक्टिव मरीजों की गिनती 130 रह गई है।

मंगलवार को 15 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौट गए है और अब तक कोरोना से 64 लोगों की मौत हो गई है व 8 नए मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है, जिनमें 3 मुक्तसर, 1 मलोट 1 जंडवाला, 1 मंडी किलियांवाली, 1 गांव मलोट से संबंधित है। अब तक जिले में कुल 47943 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें से 44479 लोगों के सैंपल निगेटिव पाए गए है। अब जिले में 332 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है।

वहीं, फिरोजपुर जिले में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4233 हो गई है । अब जिले में कुल 4233 मरीजों में से 4014 मरीज रिकवर होकर घरों को लौट चुके हैं तो 126 की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके चलते अब जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 94 हो गई है।

जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से अब तक 52 हजार 599 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं जिसमें से 48 हजार 341 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ चुकी है तो वहीं 25 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। अब जिले में एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या 94 है।

बतां दे कि साेमवार को फिरोजपुर व मुक्तसर जिले में दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत गई थी। सेहत विभाग के अनुसार लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए।

