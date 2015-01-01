पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस डायरी:3 माह में 900 में से 845 केस ट्रेस, 1349 आरोपी किए गिरफ्तार

मुक्तसर2 घंटे पहले
  • 18 हजार 400 व्यक्तियों को मास्क न लगाने पर 83.98 लाख का किया जुर्माना, एसएसपी बोलीं-

एसएसपी (डी) सुडरविली की निगरानी में जिला पुलिस एक तरफ जहां मिशन फतेह के तहत लोगों को कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए सावधानियां बरतने के लिए जागरूक कर रही है, वहीं लोगों में सांझ डालकर नशे के बुरे प्रभावों के बारे में बता रही है। एसएसपी सुडरविली ने बताया कि लोगों के साथ सीधा संपर्क जोड़ते हुए जिला पुलिस की ओर से पिछले 3 माह के दौरान 180 जागरुकता सेमिनार लगाए गए है।

पुलिस ने लोगों को जानकारी देने के लिए व्हट्सएप नंबर 80549-42100 भी जारी किया है और लोग पुलिस को अपनी मददगार समझते हुए नशा तस्करों व असामाजिक तत्वों के बारे में सूचना भी देते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला पुुलिस की ओर से पिछले 3 माह के दौरान 900 मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं, जिनमें से 845 केसों को ट्रेस करके 1349 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

एसएसपी ने बताया कि नशे की सप्लाई लाइन तोड़ने के लिए पिछले 3 माह के दौरान पूरी सतर्कता के साथ पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत कुल 84 केस दर्ज किए गए है और इन मामलों में 109 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

एसएसपी (डी) सुडरविली ने बताया कि मुक्तसर जिले में पुलिस की ओर से छापेमारी करके 790 ग्राम अफीम, 143.200 किलो चूरापोस्त, 47257 नशीली गोलियां व कैप्सूल , 446 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद की गईं है। इसी तरह एक्साइज एक्ट में पिछले 3 माह के दौरान 392 मामले दर्ज किए गए है और 377 तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। जिला पुलिस ने 1999.515 लीटर अवैध शराब, 1344.180 लीटर ठेका शराब, 217 क्विंटल लाहन, 18 चालू भट्ठियां, 16 दोपहिया व 17 चारपहिया वाहन बरामद किए हैं। इसके अलावा 2 लाख 10 हजार रुपए नगद बरामद किए गए है।

उन्होंने बताया कि मुक्तसर जिले में पुलिस ने पिछले 3 माह के दौरान ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालना न करने वाले वाहन चालकों के 5705 चालान किए गए, जिनसे 54 लाख 75 हजार 350 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूल किया गया। इसी तरह कोरोना काल के दौरान पंजाब सरकार के आदेश के अनुसार 18 हजार 408 व्यक्तियों को मास्क न पहनने पर 83 लाख 98 हजार 800 रुपए का जुर्माना किया गया।

4276 व्यक्तियों को थूकने पर 8 लाख 36 हजार रुपए का हर्जाना लगाया गया है। एसएसपी (डी) सुडरविली ने कहा कि अगर आप हमसे कोई जानकारी साझी करना चाहते हैं तो हमारे हेल्प लाइन नंबर 80549-42100 पर व्हट्सएप द्वारा या कॉल करके दे सकते हो। उन्होंने कहा कि असामाजिक तत्वों और नशा तस्करों को किसी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले के हर नागरिक को साफ-सुधरे समाज के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन का सहयोग करना चाहिए और पुलिस को किसी तरह की सही जानकारी उपलब्ध करवानी चाहिए।

