मोबाइल फोन देने से मना करने पर किया जख्मी:तेज हथियारों से व्यक्ति को जख्मी कर मोबाइल छीना

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कस्बा मुदकी में एक व्यक्ति को मोबाइल फोन देने से मना करने पर दो व्यक्तियों ने तेज हथियारों से हमला कर जख्मी कर दिया। बाद में हमलावर उसका मोबाइल फोन छीन कर फरार हो गए।

मनदीप सिंह पुत्र बलविंदर सिंह निवासी कब्र वछा रोड मुदकी ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि शाम को वह सैर रहा था तो रछपाल सिंह पुत्र जगदेव सिंह और गुरभेज सिंह उर्फ भेजा पुत्र सुखदेव सिंह निवासी माहला चौक मुदकी ने आकर उससे मोबाइल फोन मांगा।

मनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि जब उसने फोन देने से मना किया तो उक्त व्यक्तियों ने उसे मार देने की नीयत से हमला करके उसे जख्मी कर दिया और उसका मोबाइल फोन छीन कर मोटरसाइकिल पर फरार हो गए। मनदीप सिंह बठिंडा के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती है।

जांच अधिकारी एएसआई कर्म सिंह ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता के बयान पर दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ 307, 324, 323, 379-बी आईपीसी के तहत थाना घल्लखुर्द में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

