पांच व्यक्तियों ने एक युवक को मारा पीटा:झगड़े की रंजिश में युवक के साथ की मारपीट

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
गांव हबीब वाला में झगड़े के विवाद में पांच व्यक्तियों ने एक युवक को मारपीट करके घायल कर दिया। युवक फिरोजपुर के सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती है। घायल सरबजीत सिंह पुत्र अमर सिंह निवासी गांव हबीब वाला ने थाना सदर की पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि उसका गांव के कुछ व्यक्तियों के साथ पुराना झगड़ा चल रहा है।

वह मोटरसाइकिल पर गांव गंदू किलचा से वापस घर लौट रहा था तो रास्ते में राम पुत्र बलवीर, गुरदेव सिंह, उसका भाई रूप सिंह पिता बूटा सिंह और गुरबीर सिंह ने इसी झगड़े की रंजिश में उसको रोक कर उससे मारपीट की और धमकियां दी।

इस मामले की जांच कर रहे हवालदार परमजीत सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने शिकायतकर्ता के बयान पर पांचों आरोपियों पर 324,323,148,506 आईपीसी के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

