पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चाेरी:कुंदन नगर में ट्यूशन पढ़ने गई छात्रा की एक्टिवा चाेरी

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुंदन नगर में ट्यूशन पढ़ने गई लड़की की एक्टिवा चोरी होने की जानकारी मिली है। पुलिस को दिए बयान में सुधीर कुमार पुत्र वेद प्रकाश निवासी धवन कालोनी फिरोजपुर शहर ने बताया कि उसकी एक्टिवा जिसको उसकी लड़की ट्यूशन पढ़ने के लिए ले गई थी। उसने बताया कि जब उसकी लड़की ट्यूशन खत्म करने के बाद वापस आने लगी तो बाहर खड़ी उसकी स्कूटी गायब थी। जिसकी काफी तलाश की पर उसका कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। उनकी स्कूटी को कोई अज्ञात व्यक्ति चोरी करके ले गया है। एएसआई शर्मा सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने शिकायतकर्ता के बयान पर अज्ञात पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें